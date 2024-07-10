Texas High School Selects Knightscope

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces a new contract for its K1 Emergency Communication Devices (“ECDs”) in Texas in addition to a renewal of its full service maintenance agreement with the city of Mountain View, California, Knightscope’s hometown, for their network of emergency phones.

A high school purchased its first two K1 Blue Light Towers to improve the safety of its campus just south of Houston, Texas. The school district also subscribed to the Knightscope Emergency Management System service (“KEMS”). Education officials prioritize campus safety to ensure a secure and enjoyable environment for students, faculty and visitors. Emergency communications play a vital role in that mission by providing an extra layer of protection with reliable, one-touch access to services such as police, fire and EMS. K1 Blue Light Towers are conveniently placed to provide a direct communication portal in times of danger, personal crisis, medical emergencies, to report suspicious behavior or activities, or for accidents.

In addition to the ECD connecting the user with live humans when needed, KEMS sends out immediate text/email notifications to a user-defined audience whenever a help button is pressed for an added measure of safety. The cloud-based application also provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products. Alerts concerning issues, real-time error detection/diagnostics, and system performance statistics are delivered to the client to maximize system operation and usability.

Get Expert Help

To learn more about Knightscope’s Risk & Threat Exposure Analysts or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.