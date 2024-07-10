Commonwealth Care Alliance Expands Provider Agreement with South Shore Health

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA), a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers high-quality health plans and care delivery programs designed for individuals with the most significant needs, has expanded its provider agreement with South Shore Health to include its Senior Care Options (SCO) network. These members will now benefit from the services of over 200 providers, including 50 primary care physicians, from across the South Shore and Southeastern Massachusetts. This includes high-quality primary care in Norwell, Kingston, and Quincy as well as specialty provider services at a variety of locations.

“Expanding CCA’s provider network is essential to improving access for our members, many of whom experience unique and persistent barriers to care. We initially partnered with South Shore Health on our One Care product because of the organization’s deep history of caring for those in need within the communities it serves,” said Mark Waggoner, General Manager of CCA Massachusetts.

“Broadening this agreement to include access for our SCO members will allow CCA to further support the medical, social, and behavioral health needs of patients across Southeastern Massachusetts. Ensuring access to high-quality care is a top priority for CCA and we are thrilled that more CCA members will now be able to receive advanced, connected, high-quality care at South Shore Health locations,” Waggoner said.”

CCA’s SCO and One Care plans offer an all-in-one health plan that covers prescriptions, doctor visits, and hospital stays, as well as a wide range of community-based support services coordinated by CCA so that members can live safely and independently as long as possible. CCA’s SCO plan is available for those over age 65 who are eligible for both MassHealth and Medicare, while CCA’s One Care plan is available for dual eligible individuals aged 21-64.

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers innovative health plans and care delivery programs designed for individuals with the most significant needs. With offerings in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Michigan, and California, CCA delivers comprehensive, integrated, and person-centered care by coordinating the services of local staff, provider partners, and community organizations. CCA has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the 2023 Disability Equality Index®, the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion. In addition, The Boston Globe recognized CCA as a Top Place to Work for 2022. Learn more at www.commonwealthcarealliance.org or follow CCA on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About South Shore Health

South Shore Health is a not-for-profit health system offering primary and specialty care, hospital care, home health and community care, emergency and urgent care, and preventative and wellness services. Serving more than 1.2 million patients, it is the parent organization of South Shore Hospital, South Shore Medical Center, South Shore Visiting Nurse Association, and includes other advanced healthcare programs and services.