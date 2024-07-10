A Fusion of Fashion, Performance and Patriotism: GK Elite and USA Gymnastics Unveil Leotards and Apparel for Summer Olympics

READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GK Elite and USA Gymnastics today revealed the leotards and apparel that gymnasts will wear on-mat at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This marks the first time that USA Gymnastics Olympic apparel has been introduced prior to the Games.

As the world’s leading brand of gymnastics competition and training apparel, GK Elite’s logo will adorn the leotards and apparel worn by the women’s and men’s gymnastics teams for the second consecutive Olympic Games. The collection draws inspiration from classic American patriotism and old Hollywood glamour while blending sophisticated Parisian high fashion and sparkling light to pay homage to the host city.

As USA Gymnastics’ Official National Team Gymnastics Competition and Training Apparel Partner, GK Elite is the exclusive provider of American gymnasts’ on-mat attire for the Olympic Games. For the first time, a limited production of officially licensed replica leotards and men’s shirts are available before debuting on mat at the Olympics, allowing fans around the country to wear the replica leotards of U.S. athletes while watching them compete in Paris. The eight Women’s competition leotard replicas and the Men’s Team Final shirt can be purchased while supplies last on gkelite.com.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with USA Gymnastics and unveil our extraordinary designs for the gymnasts representing our country at the Olympics,” said Matt Cowan, CEO of Elite Sportswear, L.P., the parent company of GK Elite. “GK has a decorated history as the world’s leading apparel provider for competitive gymnasts and we take pride in having our brand worn on the sport’s biggest stage. We strive to inspire gymnasts across the world to feel and perform their best and are proud to outfit USA Gymnastics’ team in Paris.”

The design of every Olympic Games garment was tailored specifically for the gymnasts’ comfort and performance. All the uniforms are made in the USA, having been designed, cut and assembled at the Elite Sportswear headquarters in Reading, Pennsylvania. GK Elite has earned status as the market leader in gymnastics apparel because of its superior fit, design innovation and unmatched quality. GK also has taken its partnership with USA Gymnastics to the next level with innovative support of USAG mental health initiatives for athletes and coaches.

“GK’s support for athletes both on and off the mat makes them a truly holistic partner,” USA Gymnastics COO Lauryn Turner said. “We are proud to partner with GK Elite to create our National Team leotards and apparel to grow the sport of gymnastics across all ages and disciplines, and we are thrilled to watch American athletes pursue their dreams while wearing GK’s best-in-class apparel.”

The women’s leotards are each adorned with thousands of luminous Swarovski® crystals, providing world-class sparkle to every athlete’s look that will ensure U.S. gymnasts stand out on the competition mat. The eight leotards feature more than 47,000 Swarovski crystals, some applied by hand at GK’s Pennsylvania-based production facility. Along with crystals, Swarovski pearls will be featured on USA Gymnastics leotards for the first time as a tribute to the host city of Paris.

A press kit with USA National Team apparel information and images is available here. For more information about GK Elite and its partnership with USA Gymnastics, visit www.gkelite.com.

About GK Elite

GK Elite is the world’s leading brand of gymnastics apparel and is recognized around the globe for superior variety, quality, fit and service. For over 40 years, GK has been dedicated to the sport of gymnastics, contributing millions of dollars to support hallmark grassroots gymnastics programs globally and is a proud partner of USA Gymnastics. Known for their signature collections of gymnastics workout leotards, GK has historically partnered with over 10 Olympic athletes and currently offers leotards designed by the most decorated American gymnast, Simone Biles, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, and 2020 Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles. Based in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elite Sportswear, L.P., the company behind the GK Elite brand, continues its commitment to American-made quality and continuous innovation in designs for gymnastics apparel. Elite Sportswear, L.P. also owns, manufactures, and distributes a full line of swimwear under its brand, Dolfin Swimwear, and cheerleading apparel through Omni Cheer and All Star Cheer. For more information regarding GK, visit www.gkelite.com

About USA Gymnastics

Based in Indianapolis, USA Gymnastics is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, overseeing the disciplines of acrobatic, artistic, gymnastics for all, parkour, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling. A member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Gymnastics Federation, the organization serves more than 200,000 members, including athletes from the beginner to elite levels, parents, coaches, clubs and club owners, and supports the U.S. teams for the Olympic Games, World Championships, and other top-tier international events. USA Gymnastics is committed to delivering top-quality education, actively growing the sport across all levels and disciplines, and providing safe, positive and empowering experiences for all participants. For more on USA Gymnastics, visit www.usagym.org.