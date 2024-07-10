MidFirst Bank Closes $167 Million Loan Transaction to Bethany Children’s Health Center

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MidFirst Bank, through its National Healthcare Lending division, is the lead bank in the financing for a new complex on the Bethany Children’s Health Center campus. MidFirst Bank and seven other local financial institutions provided loan funds totaling $167 million for Bethany Children’s Health Center’s expansion plans.

The funds will be used for the planned Outpatient Tower and Center of Excellence, which will help address the growing demand for specialty services, therapies and continuing post-discharge care, many of which are rare in Oklahoma and across the country. The new medical facility will reduce wait times for services, provide space for an expanded team of healthcare professionals and serve as a center for shared learning with cutting-edge technologies and equipment.

Chris Altom, Senior Vice President of MidFirst Bank’s National Healthcare Lending Division, managed the loan transaction. Reflecting on the achievement, he said, “it has been a pleasure to work with the Bethany Children’s team and other local lenders to put the financing for this project together. We are excited to play a small part in helping Bethany Children’s expansion so they can provide additional, critical services to the children.”

Hal Fudge, President of MidFirst Bank’s National Healthcare Lending Division, added, “MidFirst Bank is proud to support Bethany Children’s Health Center in their mission to provide compassionate care to children throughout Oklahoma and the region. It is a privilege to partner with an organization that is providing critical specialty services and therapies to children in our community, and we are thrilled to help enable the Center’s expansion.”

“This is truly a historical milestone as MidFirst Bank and our other partners become part of Bethany Children’s Health Center’s legacy of over 125 years of providing hope for children and families. We are grateful for their investment in the future of Oklahoma’s children,” said Nico Gomez, CEO, Bethany Children’s Health Center.

MidFirst Bank has a dedicated, healthcare lending team focused on providing specialized services catered to the needs of each unique customer, including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, medical office buildings, senior housing facilities and more, delivering financial products anywhere in the nation.

About MidFirst Bank

With $36.9 billion in assets, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately owned bank in the nation and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally. MidFirst Bank has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. MidFirst Bank serves California through 1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank. MidFirst website: midfirst.com, 1st Century Bank website: 1cbank.com

About Bethany Children’s Health Center

Bethany Children’s Health Center (formerly The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital) located in Bethany, Oklahoma is an innovative leader in the field of pediatric rehabilitation and 24-hour complex care. The ACHC accredited hospital offers inpatient and outpatient services for children (ages 0-21) and is the only inpatient pediatric rehabilitation facility in Oklahoma. Our CARF accredited multidisciplinary team works with patients and their families to maximize the patient’s physical and cognitive potential, and ensure the family has the training and resources needed for a smooth transition from hospital to home. For more information, please call the hospital at (405) 789-6711 or visit bethanychildrens.org.