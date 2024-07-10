DanceOne and Debbie Allen Dance Academy Join Forces to Drive Accessibility and Advance the Next Generation of Dancers

DanceOne and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy Join Forces to Drive Accessibility and Advance the Next Generation of Dancers. The partnership also introduced the Debbie Allen Inspire Award with the inaugural award being presented to Giada Leigh from Koin & Co Dancers. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dance One Holdings, LLC (“DanceOne” or the “Company”), the leading producer of educational and competitive dance events, today announced its foundation arm, the DanceOne Foundation, has partnered with Debbie Allen and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA), a non-profit dance school that offers classes to disenfranchised communities, to further drive accessibility and advancement for the next generation of dancers.

Both DanceOne and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy are committed to making dance accessible and a meaningful experience for all. As part of the partnership, DanceOne will provide DADA a percentage of revenue and scholarships for DADA students to attend DanceOne events throughout each year in addition to supporting DADA’s other charitable activities and mission. This mission aims to use dance, theater, and performance to enrich, inspire and transform the lives of students, with a particular focus on disenfranchised Black and Latino communities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Debbie and her world-renowned academy to make dance more accessible to those that desire to learn, grow and be a part of this extraordinary community,” said Adam Shankman, Chief Creative Officer of DanceOne. “By aligning our foundation with the purpose, reach, and capabilities of DADA, we will continue to help build on Debbie’s decades of tremendous work and unparalleled track record of success. Debbie Allen has been and continues to be a creative force and inspiration to so many in the dance community. We cannot wait to join forces and make dance more accessible for everyone.”

In a career that spans more than three decades, the name Debbie Allen is synonymous with dynamic energy, creative talent and innovation. For her vast body of work, Ms. Allen has earned six Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, five NAACP Image Awards, a Drama Desk, an Astaire Award (for Best Dancer) and the Olivier Award. She is also a Kennedy Center Honoree and Tony Award nominee for "Best Featured Actress" in the Broadway revival of West Side Story.

“Dance enables us to unlock something deeper and become more of our true selves,” said Ms. Allen. “It is not just a physical activity, but a pathway that opens the door and enables people to strengthen their discipline, expand their creativity and build self-confidence. In partnering with the DanceOne Foundation, we will make dance more accessible to those who need it the most and help them unlock all the skills and opportunities that can come with it. I am thankful for the likeminded partners we have at DanceOne and am thrilled to journey together on the road ahead as we work to inspire and transform the lives of dancers everywhere.”

DanceOne also introduced the Debbie Allen Inspire Award, to be given yearly at the closing event of the RADIX Dance Convention, the annual elite dance competition that draws the best dance talent from around the world. This year’s inaugural award was presented to Giada Leigh from Koin & Co Dancers on July 7, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Recipients are selected based on the below criteria and in conjunction with Ms. Allen:

Recipient to embody the ethos of Debbie Allen.

Recipient shows leadership and inspires their community.

Recipient is a well-rounded entertainer and excelling in multi-genre performance.

Earlier this month, DanceOne announced an exclusive partnership with Julianne and Derek Hough, the world-renowned and award-winning celebrity dance icons, to create the world’s premier ballroom dance convention and competition tour, featuring multi-genre, international Ballroom Latin dance. The name and official dates of the tour will be revealed later this year. Learn more at DanceOne Partners with Julianne and Derek Hough.

About DanceOne

DanceOne is the premier producer of educational and competitive dance events and the largest holding company of dance brands in the world. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Los Angeles, DanceOne brings together leaders in the dance community around their shared mission of fostering the integrity and education of dance. Its collection of over 500 yearly elite dance conventions and events provides the highest level of talent to teach and mentor while leading the industry in innovations that shape the future of dance instruction. With over 60 years of combined experience serving over 10,000 dance studios yearly, DanceOne’s highest priority is the commitment to ensure a safe environment for kids to learn and celebrate movement by providing the highest possible safeguarding standards in the industry. For more information, visit dance.one.

About Debbie Allen

In a career that spans three decades, the name Debbie Allen is synonymous with dynamic energy, creative talent and innovation. For her vast body of work, Ms. Allen has earned six Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, five NAACP Image Awards, a Drama Desk, an Astaire Award (for Best Dancer), and the Olivier Award. She is the founder of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, holds four honorary Doctorate degrees and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was appointed by President George W. Bush to represent the United States as a Cultural Ambassador of Dance. She is a Kennedy Center Honoree and has been an artist in residence at the Center for over 15 years, creating original works with the legendary Arturo Sandoval and James Ingram, such as: Pepito’s Story, Brothers of the Knight, Dreams, Alex in Wonderland, Soul Possessed, Pearl, Dancing in the Wings and Oman O Man. Her long list of directing and producing credits include television classics such as FAME, Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, Jane the Virgin, Empire, A Different World, Everybody Hates Chris, Stompin’ At The Savoy, Polly, That’s So Raven, Cool Women, Quantum Leap, The Fantasia Barrino Story, and on stage, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. She is currently an Executive Producer as well as a director and actress on ABC's Grey’s Anatomy.

About Debbie Allen Dance Academy

The Debbie Allen Dance Academy, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is committed to expanding the reach of dance and performing arts to enrich, inspire, and transform the lives of thousands of young people in the Greater Los Angeles area, across the country and around the world. DADA has become renowned for its faculty, furthering the art of dance, especially among the disenfranchised Black and Latino communities, and the artists who have emerged from the facility. The organization’s success is built on the principle that the character, education and creativity ignited through arts education are invaluable to individual achievement and our success as a nation.