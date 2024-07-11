Rocktop and LiquidFi Announce Milestone in Quest to Bring Strong Form Efficiency to the Fixed-Income and Mortgage Markets

DALLAS & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocktop, a leading Solutions-as-a-Service company empowering institutional investors, asset managers and other holders of risk in the fixed-income and mortgage markets to improve yields, and LiquidFi, a leading asset tokenization platform for the same sectors, today announced a new milestone in their partnership, which they cemented earlier this year.

The firms are collaborating to fulfill a vision of fixed-income markets that operate as a transparent and seamless exchange where assets are priced accurately, transactions are effortless, and investors can access fractional shares easily.

Rocktop’s unique legal and capital markets perspective and technology-enabled focus on data reliability combined with LiquidFi’s forward-thinking approach to transparency and immutability creates a powerful partnership in managing fixed income assets. Rocktop has put over $60 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB) on its data management platform, which incorporates Generative AI applications for data mapping and content summarization, and LiquidFi has created digital assets using their patented technology on over $7.7B in UPB.

“Rocktop’s goal is ambitious: To propel the fixed-income industry toward strong form efficiency, ensuring that every asset is a known quantity by identifying, quantifying, and managing risks, therefore optimizing its value. Our partnership with LiquidFi will advance that value proposition for all fixed-income investors—whether they’re adding performing and non-performing residential mortgage loan portfolios, Residential Transition Loans (RTL), private student loans, or unsecured debt portfolios,” said Brett Benson, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer, Rocktop.

“We value Rocktop’s shared commitment to transparency, efficiency and technological innovation. With Rocktop’s deep understanding of capital markets and loan-level management expertise, our technology will further enhance client returns through efficiency,” said Ian Ferreira, Founder and CEO, LiquidFi.

LiquidFi’s ability to provide immediate data validation by using blockchain as the enabling technology offers an advantage to Rocktop’s institutional investor and asset management clients in the current volatile market. Their solution also decreases trading timelines, and provides streamlined diligence and instantaneous settlement. This gives investors visibility into portfolio performance and cash flow and lowers costs.

Founded in 2015, Rocktop is dedicated to solving two challenges that will unlock the ability to achieve best execution in the fixed-income and mortgage markets:

Ensuring the accuracy and completeness of data underlying every asset: LiquidFi is adding further strength to Rocktop’s loan-level data collection, analysis, validation, and defect resolution capabilities.

Operational errors and inefficiencies driving up costs and risks, leading to unnecessary “yield leakage”: LiquidFi’s programmable assets dovetail into Rocktop’s solutions that use machine learning, Generative AI, and automation technologies to preserve value integrity throughout the life of every asset.

More information about Rocktop and LiquidFi is available at rocktoptech.com and liquidfi.io.

About Rocktop Technologies

Rocktop Technologies is pioneering Solutions-as-a-Service in the fixed-income market, committed to enhancing returns for all stakeholders. Their innovative solutions strive to propel the industry towards strong form efficiency, ensuring every asset is a known quantity, enhancing liquidity, portability, and value. By harnessing data science, Practical AI, and digital ledger technology, they drive this mission forward, eliminating inefficiencies and errors that lead to yield leakage. Their solutions, empowered by comprehensive data management and process automation, streamline risk identification, quantification, and management. Explore more at rocktoptech.com.

About LiquidFi

LiquidFi is an industry leading asset tokenization platform focused on preserving the integrity of data, documentation, and asset-level information over the entire asset lifecycle. Using distributed ledger technology and smart contracts, digital assets on the LiquidFi platform have built-in data elements and functional capabilities reducing timelines and creating operational efficiencies for ecosystem participants. To learn more, visit www.liquidfi.io.