Mainline Aviation Launches In-Flight Catering Partnership with SAS Scandinavian Airlines

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mainline Aviation, an in-flight catering service company, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with SAS Scandinavian Airlines to provide in-flight catering services for their transatlantic route from Atlanta to Copenhagen.

“This partnership with SAS Scandinavian Airlines represents an important next step for Mainline Aviation as we grow our international portfolio and partnerships with world class airlines,” said Steve Lenderman, CEO of Mainline Aviation. “We are excited to bring our expertise in in-flight catering to enhance the dining experience for SAS passengers traveling between Atlanta and Copenhagen.”

The SAS Scandinavian Airlines flights between Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Copenhagen Airport began on June 17. The route will operate daily during the summer months, utilizing an Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

The Mainline Aviation’s award-winning culinary team curated a diverse menu that reflects the unique culinary traditions of both Scandinavia and the Southern United States, including menu items such as Smoked Trout Salad, Braised Short Rib with Smoked Tomato Jam, Confit Lemon Chicken with Wild Mushroom Conserva and locally sourced meats + cheeses.

Mainline Aviation is honored to be a part of SAS Scandinavian Airlines’ journey and remains committed to delivering exceptional service and culinary excellence to airlines and passengers around the world. Mainline Aviation currently services multiple airlines based in Atlanta, GA providing the best in-flight catering services. Mainline Aviation offers capabilities such as farm-to-tray table meals crafted by award winning chefs, while using sustainable practices and locally sourced materials, as well as quality frozen meals for both economy and premium cabin and packaging for in-flight shelf stable solutions..

To learn more about this partnership or Mainline Aviation, visit https://www.mainlineaviation.com/.

About Mainline Aviation

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Mainline Aviation is a premier provider of excellent catering and provisioning services for the airline industry. The company is focused on sustainability, local sourcing and quality to ensure they provide delectable and memorable meals for all patrons. Through their connections with trusted local partners, the company strives to provide the highest quality of products. To learn more about Mainline Aviation, visit www.mainlineaviation.com.

Mainline Aviation is a subsidiary of Goldbergs Group. For more than 40 years, Goldbergs Group has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. In addition to Mainline Aviation, the other Goldbergs Group subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Goldway Construction, and Goldbergs Commissary. For more information, visit www.goldbergsgroup.com.

