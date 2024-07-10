LinkTrak Announces Technology License, Farm-to-Fork Food Traceability Pilot, Integrated HACCP & FSMA Compliance for Enhanced Food Quality, Freshness & Safety

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinkTrak, a location intelligence company with patented locationing technology, announced today that they have entered into a multi-patent technology license agreement with Disney Parks and Resorts.

“ We have made a commitment of sharing our safety best practices and solutions with other industries,” said Greg Hale, Chief Safety Officer and Vice President for Disney Experiences. “ We are pleased to have licensed Disney SyncLink® Technology and other patented and proprietary Disney technologies to LinkTrak in the spirit of continuous advancement of food safety.”

Farm-to-Fork Food Traceability Pilot - Integrated HACCP and FSMA Compliance for Food Safety

Realizing that preventable foodborne illness is both a significant public health problem and a threat to the economic well-being of the food system, Congress enacted the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) in 2010 to shift the focus from responding to foodborne illness to preventing it. In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued their Final Rule on food traceability, a key component of the FSMA. Designed to facilitate faster identification and the rapid removal of potentially contaminated food from the market, the FDA Final Rule established traceability recordkeeping and reporting requirements for companies that manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods included on the Food Traceability List (FTL).

LinkTrak has developed a novel ultrathin smart label with location, communication, and sensor technologies that can track, monitor, and automate reporting of the location and conditions of packages, such as temperature and humidity, in real time. The LinkTrak SmartLabel is perfectly suited to automate tracking and monitoring of food packages, recordkeeping and proactive alerts, and the sharing of key data elements at critical tracking events as mandated under the FSMA Final Rule.

Licensed to LinkTrak is Disney SyncLink® Technology that works in conjunction with Disney’s patented system called Disney CHEFS® (Computerized HACCP for Enhanced Food Safety). The Disney CHEFS® system is an integrated solution that automates verification of all HACCP principles based on food codes and regulatory requirements. Utilizing LinkTrak’s technology, food shipments can be proactively monitored to help ensure food safety as those shipments are packaged at farms and shipped to Disney kitchens, where Disney CHEFS® technology is utilized to help further ensure food safety from food storage to food preparation to delivery at the table.

“ Disney SyncLink® Technology combines the know-how of a vast global operation and dozens of safety, communication, locationing and accessibility technology patents,” said David Brice, LinkTrak’s Chairman and Co-Founder. “ We are honored to collaborate with Boskovich Farms, Xerion Advanced Battery Corp., and other key partners on a Farm-to-Fork Food Traceability Pilot, and further deliver on our mission to develop innovative technologies, products, solutions and services to enhance health, safety, experience, efficiency and sustainability.”

About Disney Experiences

Disney Experiences brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s powerful brands and franchises — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, Twentieth Century Studios and National Geographic — into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 53 resorts in the United States, Europe and Asia; a top-rated cruise line with five ships and plans for two more to be completed in 2024 and 2025; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawaii; a popular vacation ownership program; and two award-winning guided tour adventure businesses. Disney Imagineers are the creative force behind Disney theme parks, resort hotels and cruise ships globally.

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing includes the world’s leading licensing business; one of the largest children’s publishing brands globally; one of the largest licensors of games across platforms worldwide; and consumer products at retail around the world.

About LinkTrak, LLC

LinkTrak™ is a location intelligence company that has patent and proprietary technology rights related to locationing and location intelligence. In collaborations with best-in-class technology partners and providers, LinkTrak is developing innovative technologies, products, solutions, and services to deliver on LinkTrak’s mission to enhance health, safety, experience, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.