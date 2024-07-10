Sodvin AS Improves Broadband Services in the Nordics With Ciena’s XGS-PON

HEIM, Norway & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sodvin AS, a provider of telecommunications and energy solutions, is leveraging Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) broadband solution to improve the capacity and reach of its residential broadband services throughout Trøndelag county, Norway.

Sodvin utilizes its existing power infrastructure to deploy fiber-optic networks, extending broadband access to residents and businesses in the region. Ciena’s XGS-PON solution replaces previously deployed GPON technology to deliver services such as internet and multicast television. XGS-PON provides significantly higher bandwidth compared to GPON, delivering symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gb/s both downstream and upstream for faster and more efficient data transfer. Sodvin selected Ciena’s solution following an extensive proof-of-concept evaluation of multiple vendors.

“We were seeking a modern, advanced technology that would provide greater bandwidth, increased flexibility, and open APIs for integration with our back-end systems,” said Torbjørn Lernes, Network System Administrator at Sodvin. “Ciena’s XGS-PON ticked all the boxes, allowing us to increase network performance and scale for future upgrades while providing an exceptional user experience.”

Virginie Hollebecque, Vice President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Ciena, said: “Sodvin's choice of Ciena's broadband solution shows their commitment to staying at the forefront of technology, enabling them to deliver higher-speed services with unmatched flexibility and scalability to unlock new possibilities for their customers while reducing environmental impacts. We are delighted to count Sodvin as a customer, who supports the transition to a greener future through the use of sustainable technology.”

Sodvin’s new residential broadband network utilizes key components of Ciena’s PON solution, including 5164 Routers, XGS-PON uOLTs (micro optical line terminals), and 3801 ONUs (optical network units). Ciena’s uOLT pluggables allow Sodvin to expand deployment rapidly, easily, and sustainably, adding capacity only when and where needed in granular increments to match customer demand.

About Sodvin AS

Sodvin AS aims to contribute to the green shift through the use of technology and renewable energy and offers services for the private market, corporate market and business operations in areas such as electricity and energy saving, telecoms and internet, TV & streaming, customer systems, cloud services and IT services. For details, visit https://www.sodvin.no/

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

