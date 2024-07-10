GCT Semiconductor and Kyocera Sign Development and Partnership Agreement for Collaboration on a 5G Reference Platform for CPE Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. (“GCT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, and Kyocera, a global leader in electronic components, information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and mobile devices, announce a collaboration to develop a 5G reference platform for customer premise equipment (CPE) and fixed wireless access (FWA) devices. The 5G reference platform incorporates GCT’s 5G chipset and Kyocera’s 5G mmWave antenna module. The new platform will play a key role in the development of Kyocera’s own products as well as GCT’s rapid development of 5G mmWave CPE devices for GCT’s 5G customers.

“This collaboration will bring together first-class mmWave antenna technology with superior 4G and 5G expertise, combining advanced technologies to provide a total solution for Kyocera’s product platform and GCT’s 5G customers,” says John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT Semiconductor. “We believe the new 5G reference platform will further strengthen GCT’s position as a leader in the rapidly growing 5G mmWave CPE market.”

“We are dedicated to partnering with best-in-class technology experts such as GCT to develop the most reliable products on the market,” says Masaaki Hori, Deputy General Manager of Corporate KWIC Division, Kyocera. “We look forward to working together with GCT and leveraging our joint capabilities and strength to provide a superior 5G mmWave platform for CPE and Home Modem use.”

Kyocera will provide financial support for this platform development, reflecting GCT’s strong position as a supplier of 4G and 5G solutions. The reference platform will include 4G (Category 15) and 5G (Release 16) functionalities; sub-6GHz and mmWave RF; as well as various interfaces for connectivity for PCIE, USB, Ethernet and SLIC. The reference platform is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2025.

