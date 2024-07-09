The University of Vermont Health Network Signs Enterprise Deal With AI Leader Abridge to Improve Clinician Wellbeing

PITTSBURGH & BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Abridge, the leader in generative AI for clinical documentation, announced an enterprise-wide agreement with The University of Vermont Health Network. UVM Health Network, an integrated academic health system serving over 1 million patients in Vermont and northern New York, selected Abridge following a robust vetting process with 50 primary care providers evaluating multiple solutions. Clinicians at UVM Health Network have already been using Abridge’s generative AI solution for 4 months. The enterprise rollout will soon expand to cardiology, endocrinology, and other specialties.

"Abridge has delivered spectacular results for our physicians and improved the patient experience. We’ve eagerly awaited this day, and there’s no turning back,” said Dr. Jason Sanders, CEO and President of the UVM Health Network Medical Group. “The superior quality of Abridge’s AI-generated note drafts made them the obvious choice by our Digital and Remote Health Committee for ambient documentation."

Key Results from the Pilot:

Improved professional fulfillment: Since deploying Abridge, clinicians’ professional fulfillment increased by 53% based on the Stanford Professional Fulfillment Index—an industry-validated measure of physician wellness. Significant time savings: Clinicians reported a 60% decrease in time spent on documenting patient encounters, both during clinic hours and outside of regular work hours. Decreased cognitive load: Clinicians experienced a 51% reduction in cognitive load, allowing for more focus and attention with patients.

“Abridge is clinically smart and feels like it has been trained with clinician thinking. It creates a note that resonates with me, reading like a clinician wrote it,” said Dr. Alicia Jacobs, family medicine physician in Colchester, Vermont. “Abridge is the first thing I've seen that improves provider wellness and relieves cognitive load, allowing me to be fully present with my patient.”

"We are thrilled that Abridge was chosen by UVM Health Network on the basis of the quality of our notes," said Dr. Shiv Rao, CEO and founder of Abridge. "Notes are critical in every aspect of healthcare. Abridge generates notes that clinicians can share with their colleagues, their patients, and their administrators."

This news follows successful deployments of Abridge at UChicago Medicine, Sutter Health, Yale New Haven Health System, UCI Health, Emory Healthcare, The University of Kansas Health System, UPMC, and dozens of other health systems. Abridge recently announced a $150M Series C financing, which includes a strategic investment from NVIDIA.

About Abridge

Abridge was founded in 2018 to power deeper understanding in healthcare. The AI-powered platform was purpose-built for medical conversations, improving clinical documentation efficiencies while enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most—their patients. With support for 14+ languages and 50+ specialties, Abridge is able to support a wide range of clinician and patient encounters.

Abridge’s enterprise-grade technology transforms patient-clinician conversations into structured clinical notes in real-time with deep EMR integrations. Powered by Linked Evidence and their auditable AI, Abridge is the only company that maps AI-generated summaries to ground truth, helping providers quickly trust and verify the output. As pioneers in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standards for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.

In a survey by KLAS across multiple systems that have adopted the platform, Abridge scored a 95.3 rating (out of 100) with a grade of A+ on the likelihood to recommend and time to outcomes being reported as immediate. Abridge was also recently recognized on the 2024 Forbes AI 50 list, alongside companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Databricks, and others.

About The University of Vermont Health Network

The University of Vermont Health Network is an integrated system serving the residents of Vermont and northern New York with a shared mission: working together, we improve people’s lives. The partners are:

Our 15,000 employees are driven to provide high-quality, cost-efficient care as close to home as possible. Strengthened by our academic connection to the University of Vermont, each of our health care partners remains committed to its local community by providing compassionate, personal care shaped by the latest medical advances and delivered by highly skilled experts.