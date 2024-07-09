Westwood Insurance Agency LLC Collaborates With Stanley Martin Homes to Offer Embedded Home Insurance

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westwood Insurance Agency LLC (“Westwood”), an indirect subsidiary of The Baldwin Group, the go-to-market brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (formerly BRP Group, Inc.) (“Baldwin”) (NASDAQ: BWIN), a leading full-service agency specializing in personal lines insurance for the homebuilding industry, announced today a new collaboration with Stanley Martin Homes, LLC (“Stanley Martin Homes”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders.

Through this collaboration, Stanley Martin Homes will be able to offer homeowners insurance to its customers early in the home-buying process using Westwood’s embedded insurance model. When homebuyers sign a contract to buy a new home, Westwood can provide a personalized quote to them within 24 hours, thus enabling buyers to seamlessly secure home insurance before closing.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Stanley Martin Homes to offer homebuyers the peace of mind that comes from knowing that their new home is protected,” said Alan Umaly, President of Westwood. “Our goal is to ensure that obtaining home insurance is the easiest part of buying a house, even in a challenging insurance market. This helps our builder partners and their customers close on time.”

Founded by a homebuilder, Westwood has established itself as the preeminent insurance agency for the homebuilding industry. Westwood works with more than half of the top 40 homebuilders in the United States and can offer insurance to more than 99 percent of the communities built by these homebuilders.

ABOUT WESTWOOD INSURANCE AGENCY

Established in 1952, Westwood Insurance Agency LLC is a leading, full-service personal lines agency specializing in builder-sourced homeowners insurance. Licensed in all 50 states, Westwood has served more than one million homeowners through relationships with leading U.S. homebuilders and top insurance companies. Westwood’s unique platform facilitates seamless home closings by connecting builders, carriers, lenders and homebuyers with click-to-bind technology. For more information, please visit www.westwoodinsurance.com.

ABOUT STANLEY MARTIN HOMES

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 20,000 homes and operating in seventeen metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.”

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

ABOUT THE BALDWIN GROUP

The Baldwin Group, the go-to-market brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWIN) and its affiliates, is an independent insurance distribution firm providing indispensable expertise and insights that strive to give our Clients the confidence to pursue their purpose, passion, and dreams. As a team of dedicated entrepreneurs and insurance professionals, we have come together to help protect the possible for our Clients. We do this by delivering bespoke Client solutions, services, and innovation through our comprehensive and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. We support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners, and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our organic and inorganic growth. The Baldwin Group proudly represents more than two million Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwin.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Baldwin’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address Baldwin’s future operating, financial or business performance or Baldwin’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Baldwin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in Baldwin’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to Baldwin’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Baldwin or to persons acting on Baldwin’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Baldwin does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.