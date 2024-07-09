ReposiTrak Welcomes 25 New Produce and Perishable Food Suppliers to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to welcome 25 new produce and perishable food suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the 25 new members are three distinguished producers with a storied legacy in agriculture. The first is noted for its premium dried fruits, operating under a brand that has been a staple in healthy kitchens for nearly a century. The second, a family-owned enterprise famous for its wide array of frozen vegetables with roots stretching back nearly 80 years. The third is a Minnesota based produce wholesaler with more than 70 years of experience cultivating close relationships and ensuring top-quality produce for their customers.

“Our solution not only ensures compliance with FSMA 204 regulations for foods on the Traceability List but also empowers our members to apply comprehensive traceability to all their products,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “This extended capability is essential as more retailers demand traceability beyond the mandatory list, allowing our members to meet current regulations effortlessly and prepare for future market demands.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com