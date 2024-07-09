Kiavi Selects AppraisalWorks™ as Appraisal Management Technology Partner, Implements Platform for Enhanced Operational Efficiency

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppraisalWorks, a trailblazer in real estate appraisal technology, today announced Kiavi, one of the largest lenders to private real estate investors, has successfully implemented the AppraisalWorks™ appraisal management technology platform to streamline appraisal operations and improve profitability.

As Kiavi’s exclusive appraisal management technology platform, AppraisalWorks is expected to add significant value from its ease of use, on-demand scalability, and flexibility in supporting the full appraisal management lifecycle.

“Kiavi strategically selected the AppraisalWorks platform to elevate operational efficiency and foster innovation as we redefine our approach to appraisal management,” stated Carl Polek, Director, Strategic Initiatives. “The decision to partner with AppraisalWorks underscores Kiavi’s commitment to excellence. Our integration of the AppraisalWorks platform will position Kiavi to stay ahead in a dynamic market by leveraging the latest advancements in appraisal management technology, streamlining our appraisal process, and providing visibility throughout the appraisal lifecycle.”

AppraisalWorks provides on-demand control over the entire appraisal management process, addressing Kiavi's need for agility and modernization through workflow automation. Using intelligent process automation, AppraisalWorks’ business rules engine automatically orders the correct valuation product based on the risk profile of the borrower thereby reducing cost and collateral risk. By leveraging AppraisalWorks' cutting-edge technology, Kiavi’s goal is to eliminate inefficiencies caused by disparate solutions in the marketplace, enabling a more efficient real estate valuation process.

“This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize Kiavi's appraisal operations, boosting profitability, scalability, and overall borrower experience,” said Ben Wiant, Vice President at AppraisalWorks. “AppraisalWorks' no-code/low-code architecture allows us to reliably automate the complex, custom workflow utilized by Kiavi, ensuring adaptable workflows without the constraints of workaround solutions.”

The collaboration is expected to position Kiavi for long-term success, aligning with its mission of delivering best-in-class service, speed, and simplicity to its customers.

About AppraisalWorks

AppraisalWorks is a cloud-based valuation management technology platform that enables lenders to order, manage, and analyze real estate appraisals and collateral valuations. Through its Community and Enterprise versions, AppraisalWorks improves process efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, facilitates collaboration, and enables process automation – providing lenders with seamless valuation technology to reduce turnaround times, costs per loan, and improve the overall borrower experience. AppraisalWorks is patented under U.S. Patent 10,635,999. Visit www.appraisalworks.com to transform your valuation management function from costly overhead to a competitive advantage.

About Kiavi

With more than $20 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest private lenders to residential real estate investors (“REIs”). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com.