Whiteford Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Harvey

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a landmark move that underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence in the delivery of legal services, Whiteford, a leading Mid-Atlantic law firm, has entered into an enterprise license agreement with Harvey, the most advanced and comprehensive AI platform in the legal sector. The new strategic partnership gives Whiteford’s nearly 200 lawyers across 16 offices an unmatched ability to generate and develop legal content efficiently, intelligently and securely.

Whiteford undertook to pilot Harvey beginning in January in order to understand the scope of this new technology, the potential value to clients and some of the most effective potential use cases. It became clear from the outset that Harvey offered game-changing technology that will enable Whiteford to deliver faster, smarter and more cost-effective legal solutions to clients.

Harvey uses natural language processing, machine learning and data analytics to bring an unprecedented level of analytical power and insight to legal services. Its advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities will assist Whiteford’s lawyers in contract analysis, due diligence, litigation, regulatory compliance, legal research, case law analysis and prediction of legal outcomes.

“This is a new era for Whiteford and the legal profession generally,” said Whiteford Managing Partner Martin Fletcher. “We are thrilled to be an industry leader in deploying this exceptionally innovative technology. By rolling out Harvey to our lawyers, we are empowering them with cutting-edge legal AI, and it is abundantly clear that substantial value for our clients will follow.”

With a history of trusted representation on a comprehensive range of business and litigation matters, Whiteford has consistently sought to leverage technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its services. The collaboration with Harvey represents a significant deepening of the firm’s commitment to be a leader in this regard.

“In partnering with Harvey, Whiteford is stepping to the forefront of a new era of technology in the legal sector,” said Lori Brown-Simmons, Whiteford’s Executive Director. “In doing so, we are joining some of the world’s leading firms. This is an exciting step forward at every level of service delivery.”

"Today's announcement highlights the innovative mindset of the team at Whiteford. We are honored by their trust in Harvey and look forward to the significant impact we can achieve together," said Winston Weinberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Harvey.

About Whiteford: With nearly 200 attorneys, Whiteford provides a comprehensive range of business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to Fortune 100 enterprises. With a growing Mid-Atlantic footprint that includes offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, Whiteford serves clients regionally, nationally and internationally.

About Harvey: Founded in 2022, Harvey is the leading trusted legal AI platform. Built on decades of legal excellence and cutting-edge AI, Harvey automates workflows, research, and virtual data rooms, with specialized models for specific legal tasks. For more information about Harvey, please visit Harvey.ai.