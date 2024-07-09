Juvare and Baron Weather Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate Baron Weather with WebEOC

ATLANTA & HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juvare, the global leader in critical incident management and emergency preparedness solutions, and Baron Weather, a premier provider of global weather data, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration will bring Baron Weather’s advanced weather technology directly into Juvare’s industry leading WebEOC platform.

Integration of Advanced Weather Intelligence with Emergency Management

Integrating Baron Weather data with WebEOC will enhance the situational awareness and decision-making capabilities of emergency managers, first responders, and public safety officials. By incorporating real-time, hyper-local weather data and forecasts into the WebEOC environment, users will be better equipped to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to severe weather events and natural disasters.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Situational Awareness : Real-time weather data and advanced forecasting from Baron Weather directly within WebEOC.

: Real-time weather data and advanced forecasting from Baron Weather directly within WebEOC. Improved Decision-Making : Access to street-level weather intelligence on the location, timing, and type of weather impact will support more informed and timely decisions during critical incidents.

: Access to street-level weather intelligence on the location, timing, and type of weather impact will support more informed and timely decisions during critical incidents. Increased Operational Efficiency: Seamless integration of weather data with WebEOC's incident management tools will streamline workflows and enhance coordination among emergency response teams.

“We are thrilled to partner with Baron Weather to bring their cutting-edge weather technology to our WebEOC platform,” said Jeffrey Urkevich, Director of Partnerships at Juvare. “This integration will provide our clients with the critical weather intelligence they need to enhance their emergency response efforts and better protect their communities.”

"We are excited to collaborate with Juvare and integrate our weather intelligence into WebEOC, providing emergency managers with a comprehensive and unified view of critical information," said Marc Krasner, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Baron Weather. "Our shared goal is to equip emergency managers with essential location-specific weather data to effectively anticipate, prepare for, and manage weather-related emergencies, ultimately saving lives and reducing property damage."

About Juvare

Juvare is a global leader in critical incident management and emergency preparedness solutions. Juvare empowers clients to leverage technology to support public safety and security, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. The company’s flagship product, WebEOC, is the world's most widely used incident management software.

About Baron Weather

Baron Weather's solutions are designed to provide accurate, real-time weather information to help users make informed decisions and enhance safety. Baron’s world-class scientists continuously invent new, more effective ways to provide superior weather intelligence. Baron products are used in numerous industries such as public safety, automotive, transportation, aviation, insurance, marine, government, and media. More than 226 million people have access to Baron weather intelligence through major media outlets in North America.