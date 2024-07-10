Indiana Tech-MedCerts Alliance Broadens Educational Pathways for Those Pursuing Careers in Allied Health and IT

FORT WAYNE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indiana Tech is partnering with MedCerts, an online training provider focused on certifications in allied healthcare and IT, to transform educational opportunities for students pursuing advanced degrees. Through this collaborative alliance, students who have completed MedCerts certifications can transfer up to 30 credit hours toward an Indiana Tech degree program.

“We are thrilled to partner with MedCerts to provide a streamlined and supportive educational pathway for students. This alliance reflects our ongoing commitment to recognizing diverse learning experiences and equipping our students with the skills needed to excel in today’s competitive job market. By accepting MedCerts’ credits, we are not only honoring the hard work students have already completed but also fostering a more efficient and affordable route to degree attainment,” said Dr. Katie Parrish, Indiana Tech director of educational partnerships.

“At MedCerts, we're truly honored to join forces with Indiana Tech for this pivotal venture,” remarked Robert Hiller, director of academic partnerships at MedCerts. “This partnership is the largest Credit for Prior Learning (CPL) partnership for us to date, but it is more than just credit transfers, it’s about creating a cohesive and supportive educational ecosystem that fosters growth and success. We are proud to work alongside Indiana Tech to empower students and help them reach new heights in their academic and professional journeys.”

This partnership is a testament to Indiana Tech’s innovative educational solutions and its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today’s learners. By integrating MedCerts’ industry-leading certification programs with Indiana Tech’s robust degree offerings, students are equipped with the skills and credentials demanded by today’s job market, ensuring they are thoroughly prepared for success.

To learn more about this partnership, visit: medcerts.com/organizations/education-institutions/partners/indiana-tech-university

About Indiana Tech | Indiana Tech is a comprehensive university that educates students beyond its home base of Fort Wayne, Indiana, with nine regional service centers and online programs that meet the needs of students worldwide. This private, not-for-profit university specializes in career-oriented degree and certificate programs in a wide variety of disciplines that include business, engineering, computer sciences, criminal justice, cybersecurity, marketing, health sciences, communication and helping professions. We prepare students for active participation, career advancement, and leadership in the global 21st century society, and motivate them toward lives of significance and worth.

About MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.