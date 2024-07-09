Halstatt Real Estate Partners and Coastal Ridge Real Estate Announce Opening of Stillwell at Avery Centre, Expanding Their 729-Unit Build-for-Rent Portfolio

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halstatt Real Estate Partners, a real estate private equity firm, today announced the opening of Stillwell at Avery Centre, marking the third project to open to residents within the three-project build-for-rent portfolio in partnership with Coastal Ridge Real Estate. The portfolio encompasses 729 total units, and each development is located within a master-planned community that allows residents to benefit from existing infrastructure and lifestyle amenities.

"We are thrilled to see our vision come to life with the opening of these communities, which epitomize our commitment to creating high-quality, attainable housing in strategically chosen locations. These developments not only enhance the living experience for our residents with exceptional amenities and thoughtful design but also reflect our dedication to addressing the growing demand for diverse housing options across the country," said Steve Iannaccone, principal, Halstatt Real Estate Partners. "Partnering with Coastal Ridge Real Estate on these developments has combined our collective expertise and vision, and we look forward to the continued success of these projects and our ongoing collaboration."

Stillwell at Wellen Park, located in North Port, Fla., has 274 homes, each complete with a private outdoor yard and patio, supported by an ample community amenity package. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, club lounge, kitchen, game room, coffee bar, resort style zero-entry pool, fire pits, dog park, bocce court, walking track, and more. The development includes an array of one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences offered in a clustered, horizontal cottage format. The property opened in August 2023 and is located within Wellen Park, one of the top-selling master-planned communities nationwide, and is in close proximity to the Atlanta Braves spring training facility, a newly-opened Costco, a Publix-anchored retail center, and Downtown Wellen, a vibrant mixed-use hub for Wellen Park residents.

Stillwell Jerome is located in Jerome Village, a 1,700-acre master planned community in Columbus, Ohio, one of the fastest growing metros in the Midwest. Stillwell Jerome opened in January 2024 and features 230 single-family residences that all include private, first floor entryways and fenced in backyards with patios, as well as shared parking similar to a typical garden style apartment. The gated community is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including a clubhouse that supports a leasing center, fitness center, kitchen, game/lounge room, work area, and mailroom, as well as a resort-style pool with cabanas, access to walking trails, event lawn/outdoor space, and wi-fi in the common areas. The property is within walking distance of the Jerome Village Marketplace, which, once completed, will feature a 123,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace and 20,000 square feet of supporting neighborhood retailers.

Stillwell at Avery Centre, located in Round Rock, Texas, within the Austin MSA, includes 225 homes comprised of 66 one-bedroom, 108 two-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom two-story, and 23 three-bedroom luxury single-family for rent residences. The property opened for operations in April 2024. The one-bedroom units are attached duplex-style homes, while the two- and three-bedroom units are detached single-family residences. All residences have private first floor entryways and private fenced backyards with patios, and offer flexible parking options including open parking as well as covered and garage parking options. The property is near several medical and educational campuses within Avery Centre, including Texas A&M Health Science Center, Texas State University, Austin Community College, and Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital.

About Halstatt Real Estate Partners

Halstatt Real Estate Partners (“HREP”), a women-owned real estate private equity firm, has participated in the acquisition and development of over $1 billion in Southeast based real estate assets since 2011. Founded by the Sproul family, based in Naples, Florida, and a proud part of the Collier Family legacy in Southwest Florida, HREP invests in middle market, value add and opportunistic commercial and residential real estate projects. HREP works with best-in-class local and regional operating partners to maximize the value of its real estate investments. HREP invests alongside a cross-section of institutional limited partners from fund to fund including charitable foundations and endowments, domestic and international family offices, and corporate pension funds with a history of continuity. www.halstattrealestate.com

About Coastal Ridge

Coastal Ridge is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm exclusively focused on rented residential strategies across the United States. Founded in 2013, Coastal Ridge is headquartered in Columbus, OH with offices in California and Florida as well as multi-disciplined employees in all regions of the country. Coastal Ridge has an established track record of identifying undervalued and underutilized properties across the risk spectrum and creating value through the application of extensive hands-on management over the real estate investment lifecycle. Coastal Ridge’s current portfolio is comprised of 37,000+ conventional apartment units and student housing beds with total managed assets of over $5.1 billion. www.coastalridge.com