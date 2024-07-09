Stately Acquires Reilly Architectural

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stately Doors & Windows, the nation’s premier manufacturer of custom products for ultra-luxury residential and commercial projects, has announced the acquisition of Reilly Architectural, part of Pella Corporation’s Luxury Division. As a result of the acquisition, Stately will have $100 million in annual revenue with employees spread across nine locations in six states.

Stately, under the leadership of its founders, Jude David, Executive Chairman, and Erik Billet, CEO, provides fully custom luxury wood, steel, and iron doors and windows.

“We’re in an industry where ultra-luxury customers have had nowhere to turn for a complete solution. We recognized the most discerning customers needed a single brand and complete product line that allowed them to fulfill their vision without compromise. Stately’s mission is to provide that uncompromising, end-to-end solution,” said David. “We built Stately from the ground up to provide a turnkey, luxury experience, partnering with builders, architects, and designers to turn their dream aesthetic into reality.”

Stately and Reilly share a common mission: providing turnkey consultative design, manufacturing, delivery, installation, and white glove service to ultra-luxury residential and hospitality clients anywhere in the U.S.

“The collaboration between Reilly Architectural and Stately Doors & Windows marks a significant milestone in the high-end luxury door and window market and promises to enhance the customer experience by offering unparalleled quality products and services. This partnership is built on a shared foundation of core values and a commitment to excellence, which secures the future of Michael Reilly's vision and ensures his legacy thrives and evolves,” said Benjamin Edwards, President of Reilly Architectural.

Established in 1981, Reilly Architectural specializes in custom hardwood and steel doors and windows. The company, which was purchased by Pella in 2016, builds one-of-a-kind masterpieces, serving homes primarily in the Hamptons, Manhattan and Florida. The company is known for never saying no, a commitment made possible by an expert in-house research and development team who can turn the most extravagant and outlandish customer requests into reality.

Stately is no stranger to acquisitions, having completed eight in four years, they are keenly focused on cultural fit when examining any target. “We are committed to a culture of placing employees first, allowing upward mobility and opportunities for career growth, and we are excited to bring the entire Reilly team into the Stately family,” said Billet.

“We see opportunity everywhere in the ultra-luxury market, because we have scaled to a size and skillset that allows us to provide something unique to our customers,” added David. “This acquisition has the feel of a merger of equals. We want to honor what the Reilly team has built so we can grow together and find new ways to raise the bar time and time again.”

Stately previously focused their expansion efforts from coast to coast across the South, and this acquisition strategically expands their network up and down the East Coast. Reilly employees and leadership will remain at their 125,000-square-foot location in Calverton, New York, and will remain under the direction of the management team who has served the company for decades.

About Stately Doors & Windows

Stately Doors and Windows, provides luxury wood, steel, and iron doors and windows from coast to coast, with an end-to-end solution encompassing consultative design, manufacturing, delivery and install, while providing white glove service at every stage. Stately is committed to delivering innovative solutions, exceptional quality, and customer satisfaction. Renowned for their craftsmanship and dedication to excellence, they offer a diverse range of customizable doors and windows crafted to elevate luxury living spaces.

About Reilly Architectural

For over three decades, Reilly Architectural has been at the forefront of crafting bespoke wood and metal windows and doors, transforming visions into tangible elegance. The essence of Reilly's approach lies in the harmonious blend of artistry and precision engineering, ensuring every creation is not just a component but a conversation piece. Their expansive design and manufacturing facility is a testament to their commitment to excellence, where every project is an opportunity to showcase their mastery in custom fabrication. The meticulous installation process, carried out by seasoned in-house teams, guarantees that the final touch to your legacy home resonates with the quality and care invested from conception to completion. It's this dedication to detail and an unwavering promise of quality that positions Reilly Architectural as a vanguard in the realm of high-end architectural craftsmanship.