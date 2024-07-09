Discrepancy AI partners with SingleKey to improve North American rental applications with artificial intelligence

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discrepancy AI, a new-to-market artificial intelligence (AI) document review platform, today announces a strategic partnership with SingleKey, a leading provider of innovative residential leasing solutions, to transform the tenant-landlord rental process through intelligent automation. Discrepancy AI will be able to provide SingleKey’s more than 120,000 North American homeowners the ability to review rental application documents smarter and faster for an improved tenant-landlord experience.

Discrepancy AI is partnering with SingleKey to offer an intelligent solution to analyze and review tax documents, bank statements, pay stubs, and other rental application related documents. Discrepancy AI can extract all the relevant information from the aforementioned documents that the landlord or homeowner requires, automatically analyzed to their specifications. Discrepancy AI will be integrated directly into the SingleKey solution, furthering the mission of being the innovative, one-stop residential leasing platform service for landlords and tenants.

“The Discrepancy AI product is designed to quickly digest and disseminate key and specific information on document types that are typically difficult to work with, such as unformatted PDFs,” notes Lisen Kaci, CEO of Discrepancy AI. “By partnering with SingleKey, we can further their mission of making renting risk-free through our AI document review software.”

SingleKey has built a platform that mitigates fraud, risk, and transparency challenges in the leasing process for tenants and landlords. Discrepancy AI’s solution can determine whether files have been tampered with, examining metadata and the document itself, finding inconsistencies in font, spacing, color, border, or any other indicator that the document has been tampered with. As well, Discrepancy AI automatically checks that data matches across all documents.

“SingleKey is dedicated to reducing the risks associated with renting for homeowners and their tenants,” states Viler Lika, CEO of SingleKey. “Discrepancy AI’s solution allows for a seamless integration of intelligent document review, which will speed up rental application approvals for both parties while mitigating fraud and risk for our homeowners.”

Together, Discrepancy AI and SingleKey aim to create an intelligent solution for the North American rental market that supports both tenants and homeowners in a quick, efficient, accurate, and fair process.

About Discrepancy AI

Discrepancy AI is a document review platform powered by AI that analyzes unformatted documents and extracts relevant information. Discrepancy AI converts any document into structured data that can be searched, sorted, and filtered. Their AI works with images, unformatted PDFs, forms, charts, tables, financial records, tax documents, receipts, invoices, and bills. Discrepancy AI works with all files to analyze them to your custom requirements. Their Pixel Analysis AI reviews files and finds signs of tampering and fraud. For more information, visit discrepancyai.com.

About SingleKey

Trusted by more than 120,000 homeowners across the U.S. and Canada, SingleKey is a digital platform that helps property owners make more informed decisions when selecting tenants and managing their risk. Their tenant screening service, automated rent collection tool, and Rent Guarantee Program bring trust, transparency, and accountability into the rental process, allowing homeowners, renters, property managers, and realtors to rent risk-free. For more information, visit singlekey.com.