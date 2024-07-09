Hilton Expands Global Luxury Portfolio with Nearly 400 Extraordinary Boutique Hotels through its Exclusive Partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Hilton is dramatically expanding its portfolio of luxury hotel experiences with the addition of nearly 400 boutique properties from the exquisite Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) collection. (Photo: SLH)

MCLEAN, Va. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton is dramatically expanding its portfolio of luxury hotel experiences with the addition of nearly 400 boutique properties from the exquisite Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) collection. Starting today, hundreds of these properties will be available on all Hilton direct booking channels, including Hilton.com and the Hilton Honors app.

Joining Hilton’s prestigious luxury brand portfolio - Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Signia by Hilton - the diverse collection of participating SLH hotels offers travelers new ways of staying with Hilton in intimate spaces and unique places – from rustic huts and woodland treehouses to rainforest retreats and coastal villas.

Through the exclusive partnership, members of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program, will be able to earn and redeem Points for SLH stays. Additionally, they will enjoy exclusive benefits at SLH’s city, beach and resort hotels, offering even more ways to dream of aspirational travel experiences.

“ Integrating with Small Luxury Hotels of the World allows us to expand the Hilton stay experience and travel aspirations for all guests, with special opportunities for our loyal Hilton Honors members,” said Chris Silcock, president, global brands and commercial services, Hilton. “ The hundreds of independently minded properties are highly complementary to our renowned luxury portfolio and support Hilton’s ongoing efforts to expand and create distinct, localized travel experiences for our guests.”

Hilton Honors members can elevate their stay at participating SLH hotels with exclusive benefits, including earning and redeeming Points, free WiFi and a guaranteed member discount. Gold and Diamond members also enjoy space-available room upgrades and continental breakfast for up to two guests. Hilton Honors members will appreciate the continued flexibility and value of the award-winning program, including benefits like Points & Money payment options, no resort fees on stays booked using all Points and 5th Standard Reward Night Free.

" Through this collaboration, Hilton guests and Hilton Honors members will receive a warm welcome at SLH member hotels, allowing them to experience our distinctive approach to hospitality,” said Shaun Leleu, chairman, Small Luxury Hotels of the World. “ This alliance expands the reach of our boutique hotels to Hilton's loyal and discerning clientele, transforming the global landscape for independently owned hotels in a remarkable way."

Small Luxury Hotels of the World provides personalized experiences that reflect the local culture and character, ensuring no two stays are the same, including extraordinary properties, such as:

Hermitage Bay, St Mary’s, Antigua and Barbuda

A soul-stirring retreat on sublime Caribbean shores, Antigua’s azure coastline conceals a beautifully secluded gem, as soft white sands give way to the Hermitage Bay hotel. This boutique, all-inclusive retreat features suites with bright and beautiful interiors reimagined in soft linens, deep palettes and natural woods. Guests can savor the spirit of the Caribbean with sundowners in the lounge, before an alfresco feast of organic produce, hand-picked from local suppliers and the hotel’s kitchen garden.

Lanson Place Causeway Bay Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China

Hong Kong glitz meets Parisian glamour on buzzing Causeway Bay at Lanson Place Causeway Bay. A restful retreat that’s grand yet intimate – and serene on every level – it blends the warmth of Hong Kong hospitality with chic, French influences. This luxury hotel has been recently reimagined, and guests can expect light-filled spaces, refined dining and little touches that pay homage to top craftsmanship.

Gangtey Lodge, Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan

A Himalayan hideaway overlooking Bhutan’s Gangtey (Phobjikha) Valley, Gangtey Lodge boasts spectacular views of the area’s surrounding mountains and forests, while offering travelers authentic luxury with Bhutanese farmhouse suites. The boutique hotel reflects the area’s rich cultural heritage and allows guests to connect with the natural surroundings and spirituality of Bhutan.

Nimb Hotel, Copenhagen, Denmark

Located in Copenhagen’s famous Tivoli Gardens, a Moorish-styled palace with a striking Venetian marble façade facing the Tivoli Gardens reveals the intimate Nimb Hotel with just 38 sophisticated rooms and suites. With a state-of-the-art wellness center, five diverse dining options including a classic French Brasserie, along with a rustic wine cellar and grand hotel bar, Nimb Hotel is a spectacular place to stay in the heart of the city.

Grove of Narberth, Narberth, Wales, United Kingdom

A luxury country house hotel in its very own corner of the Pembrokeshire countryside, The Grove of Narberth is a boutique country escape with a warm Welsh heart. Expect big comfy sofas, roaring fires, acres of pretty gardens and views of the rolling hills – as well as one of the most celebrated restaurants in Wales. Once a historic house, it’s now the perfect haven from which to explore the charms of Pembrokeshire.

Nobu Hotel Marbella, Marbella, Spain

Guests can expect to find luxury on every level at this laid-back beach retreat and world-renowned Marbella restaurant. By day, Nobu Hotel Marbella exudes laid-back luxury – while evenings offer high-end fine dining at the exclusive La Plaza. With pristine sand and warm, turquoise waters, the stretch of sublime bays just beyond Nobu Hotel Marbella certainly earns its name, the Golden Mile.

Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa, Jackson, Wyoming, United States

Located near Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa offers a tranquil getaway within the heart of Jackson. Renowned for its excellent dining, relaxing spa, cozy and welcoming atmosphere, the 40-room hotel is perfectly placed for discovering Yellowstone Park or skiing and hiking throughout the area. Guests will enjoy the property’s chic Western-style décor alongside warming fires.

Since the announcement in February, 390 SLH properties have opted to join into the partnership with more hotels expected to be added as the SLH and Hilton relationship grows. Guests can explore the full collection of participating SLH hotels and book their next stay by visiting Hilton.com. Hilton Honors is free to join here.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 7,600 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 190 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We've personally visited, vetted, and verified over 570 hotels in more than 90 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community - join us at INVITED, visit us at www.slh.com, contact travel agent or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk. Click here to view a full contact listing by country.