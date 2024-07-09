InnoVero and Tasso Extend Partnership Providing Athlete-Centric Solutions for Anti-Doping Testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InnoVero, a global leader in providing innovative, athlete-centric collection technologies to anti-doping organizations worldwide and Tasso, Inc., the leading provider of patient-centric, clinical grade blood collection solutions, today announced the extension of their partnership that was first initiated in 2021. In addition to collaboratively developing new athlete-centric solutions, InnoVero will continue to serve as the exclusive worldwide distributor of Tasso blood collection solutions for the anti-doping marketplace.

As part of the InnoVero SAFESystem™ product suite, the companies have co-developed a secure, intuitive, and virtually painless system for anti-doping blood testing. The system features Tasso’s signature capillary blood collection technology, which frees athletes from the inconvenience of traditional blood tests such as venipuncture or fingerstick collections. The combined offering, which has been well-received by key stakeholders, including athletes, doping control officers, administrators, and laboratories, continues to see expanded utilization across anti-doping testing programs globally. Professional and Olympic and Paralympic sports organizations, as well as major international sporting events, such as the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, have quickly realized the advantages of this athlete-centric technology.

“Our partnership with Tasso is helping us deliver on our promise to drive innovation and integrity in anti-doping products. Tasso’s signature capillary blood collection technology has significantly improved the blood collection process providing an efficient, easy-to-implement, and athletic-centric solution,” said Gabe Baida, Executive Director of InnoVero. “The response to our Tasso-based collection system from athletes and anti-doping organizations has been very positive. We are pleased to extend our partnership with Tasso and excited to continue developing innovative solutions together at the forefront of anti-doping technology.”

“The extension of our partnership with InnoVero demonstrates the strong demand for athlete-centric solutions,” said Ben Casavant, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Tasso. “Tasso’s virtually painless blood collection technology, combined with InnoVero’s leading security innovations, empowers athletes to focus on their performance and trust in a level playing field. Together, InnoVero and Tasso will continue to improve anti-doping testing for athletes everywhere.”

About InnoVero

InnoVero provides innovation and integrity to the global anti-doping community, through solutions designed to secure global athlete trust. InnoVero’s SAFESystem™ sample collection solutions serve clients globally, The SAFESystem™ features revolutionary security mechanisms that ensure its sample collection bottles are secure, athlete-friendly and tamper-evident, among a suite of features designed to provide seamless and efficient use by athletes, doping control officers and laboratories. For more information about InnoVero, please visit www.innoveroglobal.com.

About Tasso

Tasso is an emerging healthcare technology company that is transforming the traditional blood collection paradigm with a patient-centric approach. The company’s devices enable simple, convenient, and virtually painless blood collection for users. Tasso technology has the power to bring healthcare anywhere, any time. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Tasso is privately held and funded by grants, investments, and co-development deals with various industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.tassoinc.com.