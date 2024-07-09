Sunoh.ai and eClinicalWorks Assist Coastal Spine and Pain Institute Save Time on Clinical Documentation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that Coastal Spine and Pain Institute successfully implemented the AI-powered medical scribe, Sunoh.ai. The practice selected Sunoh.ai as it seamlessly integrates with the eClinicalWorks EHR to capture natural patient-provider conversations and turn them into structured notes. With the AI-powered medical scribe technology, providers at Coastal Spine and Pain Institute can see patients faster and complete the documentation for each visit in a shorter amount of time.

“With Sunoh.ai, providers can now end their day feeling less tired as documentation is streamlined,” said Teddi Wise, billing manager at Coastal Spine and Pain Institute. “It crafts detailed, unique, and varied notes for each patient. One of our providers, Dr. Allen, finds the AI-powered medical scribe particularly useful as it saves him the time he would have spent dictating notes after each visit. Moreover, patients spend less time in the office from check-in to check-out, especially in the waiting room.”

Located in Texas, Coastal Spine and Pain Institute specializes in pain management, using a multi-disciplinary approach to relieve chronic pain and improve the quality of life of its patients. The pain management clinic implemented Sunoh.ai to simplify clinical documentation, saving providers time and increasing practice efficiency. The practice is finding Sunoh.ai to be an effective tool for improving the efficiency of their clinical documentation process, and providers and staff are gradually adapting to the technology.

Sunoh.ai integrates with eClinicalWorks on any device for a seamless experience. It is a leading AI-powered medical scribe industry player trusted by over 40,000 providers nationwide. Sunoh.ai is also the first AI-powered medical scribe to generate multimodal notes, capturing and interpreting various data types for contextualized clinical documentation.

"Sunoh.ai revolutionizes patient visits and clinical documentation, saving physicians over two hours daily," said Rakhee Langer, vice president of Sunoh.ai. “The advanced AI technology, designed to turn natural patient-doctor conversations into structured clinical documentation, helps reduce physician burnout. Sunoh.ai’s ability to transcribe real-time conversations converts office consultations into an intuitive and immersive experience. We're thrilled to be part of this healthcare transformation.”

About Coastal Spine and Pain Institute

Located in Texas, Coastal Spine & Pain Institute is dedicated to addressing chronic pain, enhancing the quality of life, and promoting the holistic wellbeing of patients. Our highly skilled physicians, alongside our team of qualified nurse practitioners, pride themselves on their empathetic and personalized approach to patient care. We are committed to bringing the latest advancements in minimally invasive procedures to our practice. To learn more about Coastal Spine & Pain Institute and our services, visit www.coastalspineandpaininstitute.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.