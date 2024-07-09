Los Angeles Sparks Sign Lease Extension with Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Los Angeles Sparks announced today the signing of a five-year extension with AEG, the owners of Crypto.com Arena, to continue playing its home games at the state-of-the-art arena through 2029. The agreement prolongs a productive partnership between the team and the iconic downtown Los Angeles venue.

The Sparks, founded in 1996 as one of the WNBA’s original eight teams, have called the arena home since 2001 and during that time have seen three league championships, six players win Most Valuable Player awards, two Rookie of the Year trophies, two Coach of the Year honors, and defining moments such as the first dunk in WNBA history by Lisa Leslie.

Crypto.com Arena, too, is synonymous with greatness, as the longtime home of the 17-time NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Los Angeles Kings. The Los Angeles Clippers also called Crypto.com Arena home from 1999 through the 2023-2024 season. The premier venue holds a capacity of 19,079 for basketball games, frequently hosts the Grammy Awards and major concerts, and will serve as gymnastics host for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“We are thrilled that Sparks fans will continue to have an elite venue in the heart of downtown L.A. to call home,” said Sparks Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman. “Our players deserve a state-of-the-art facility where they can compete at the highest level, and Crypto.com Arena is just that. AEG has impressively innovated the arena over the years, and I look forward to the space’s evolution as our organization continues to grow. We’ve made a lot of history in this building, and I'm excited to witness more defining moments in the future.”

“It’s an incredible honor for Crypto.com Arena to continue to be the home of the Los Angeles Sparks,” said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “This powerhouse organization deserves a world-class venue for hometown games, and we’re excited to be championing these inspiring athletes and inviting in their ever-growing fanbase through the 2029 season.”

“Today is an exciting day for the Sparks and the Los Angeles community,” said Sparks President Christine Monjer. “AEG’s continued commitment and investment in our organization is impactful at a pivotal, exciting time for the franchise and the league. Knowing that our players have a long-term home at Crypto.com Arena provides a monumental boost for them and our coaches, allowing them to focus on producing championship-level basketball.”

Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles Sparks are one of three original franchises in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Sparks have won three WNBA Championships (2001, 2002, 2016), and have qualified for the playoffs in 20 of their 27 seasons. The Los Angeles Sparks are dedicated to ensuring each home game at Crypto.com Arena has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the world on the court.

Crypto.com Arena has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence, having established itself as one of the world’s busiest and most successful venues in the world. As the home of three professional sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, the NHL’s LA Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks – Crypto.com Arena has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams. The AEG owned and operated arena continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Game, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 21 Grammy Awards shows.

For a quarter of a century, Crypto.com Arena has been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts headlined by Taylor Swift, Drake, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and special events.

Hosting 200-plus events a year, the arena’s reputation for world-class amenities, features, and a commitment to quality of service and the guest experience is second to none. These include comfortable seating, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, concession stands offering a variety of food and beverages, and merchandise stores where fans can purchase team-related memorabilia. Crypto.com Arena is not only a great venue for sports and entertainment, but it also holds a special place in the hearts of the local community. The arena has witnessed many historic moments, unforgettable, performances, and become an iconic landmark in Los Angeles.