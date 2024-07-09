Recovery Force Health Receives Vizient Innovative Technology Contract for Its Novel Movement And Compressions (MAC) System

FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recovery Force Health (RF Health) announced today that its Movement And Compressions (MAC) System, the world’s first wearable therapeutic compression device that also measures and displays real-time patient mobility data, has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of the MAC System by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s customer-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient provider customers unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient customer-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

“We are extremely proud to receive the Innovative Technology designation on our Movement and Compressions System,” said Jason Bobay, President at Recovery Force Health. “This recognition by Vizient and its provider customer-led council further validates the importance of enhancing patient engagement to drive better compliance with DVT prevention and early mobility.”

The MAC System is more than just a mechanical compression device. It gives the needed squeeze to prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and the true cordless/tubeless design allows patients the freedom to be mobile and become more engaged in their care by setting goals for themselves to mobilize. Additionally, MAC empowers caregivers with critical metrics to support the execution of in-hospital mobility and adherence to the recommended 18-22 hours of DVT prophylaxis. Based on clinical trials, healthcare providers can likely expect to see an increase in compliance to prophylaxis, patients mobilizing more often which correlates to a decrease in length of stay (LOS), and fewer patient refusals.

“Congratulations to Recovery Force Health for being awarded an Innovative Technology contract,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient. “Our customer-led council recommended Movement And Compression System for this contract based on the efficiencies it offers and its potential to make an incremental difference in health care.”

Vizient represents a diverse customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $140 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with customer-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Recovery Force Health

Recovery Force Health is an all-encompassing digital health company focused on the development of data-driven solutions through wearable medical technology. The mission at RF Health is to be a leader in providing innovative devices and digital healthcare solutions alleviating unnecessary barriers for healthcare professionals in the hospital and at home to improve patient outcomes throughout the continuum of care. RF Health is a subsidiary of Recovery Force, LLC. To learn more please visit www.rfhealth.com