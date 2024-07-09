AM Best Places Credit Ratings of LIA Holdings Limited and Lombard International Assurance S.A. Under Review With Developing Implications

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Lombard International Assurance S.A. (LIA SA) (Luxembourg). Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of LIA Holdings Limited (Lombard International) (United Kingdom), a non-operating holding company.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with developing implications following the announcement on 4 July 2024 that Utmost Group plc has entered into an agreement to acquire Lombard International Assurance Holdings S.à.r.l., a subsidiary of Lombard International and LIA SA’s immediate parent company. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other approvals and is expected to close by the end of the year. The ratings are expected to remain under review until the transaction completes, and AM Best has assessed its impacts on the credit fundamentals of LIA SA and Lombard International.

