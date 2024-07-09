ETT | iByond™ & WorldVuer Form a Strategic Global Joint Venture to Build the World’s First Artificial Intelligence Operating System WiOS

PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ETT | iByond™, together with WorldVuer established WorldVuer iByond’s joint venture to develop the world’s first artificial intelligence operating system, WiOS (WorldVuer iByond Operating System). This collaboration is poised to modernize the technology estates of global enterprises, multinationals, sovereigns, and governments, leveraging intelligent interoperability, speed of innovation, AI, and an airtight security platform. “WiOS is poised to be one of the next big players to dominate the world stage alongside Android and iOS,” concluded Mr. Michael Sutton, Chief Media Officer of WorldVuer Inc.

ETT | iByond™, renowned for its cutting-edge Intelligent Interoperability AI platform, offers seamless integration and intelligent solutions tailored to enhance business operations across various industries. With a commitment to driving technological advancement, iByond's platform empowers organizations to harness the power of AI, enabling smarter decision-making, improved efficiency, and significant cost savings for enterprises. The iByond platform will serve individual consumers with WorldVuers’ technology products. WorldVuer brings to this venture their existing ecosystem of customers, consisting of 25 countries and 98 Million households, estimated to bring this partnership USD $6 Billion+ in annual software subscription revenues. Additionally, WorldVuer has a diverse portfolio of seven pioneering technologies, each designed to push the boundaries of innovation. WorldVuer’s products are built with an emphasis on security, incorporating airtight cybersecurity measures to ensure the utmost protection for users.

“We are excited to partner with WorldVuer, a company that shares our vision of innovation and excellence,” said Christopher Condon, Chairman and CEO of ETT | iByond™. “This partnership will enable us to deliver an unparalleled AI operating system with the highest level of speed, security, and data connection helping governments and enterprises worldwide to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

“Innovating an AI Operating System that is built to transition the current global interconnected cloud devices within our communities and countries into an efficient, corroborative, and dynamic Interoperable platform to power current and futuristic devices makes this initiative an exciting opportunity for both WorldVuer and ETT | iByond™,” commented by Dr. Kenneth Ekow Andam, CEO of WorldVuer Inc.

“As we continue to witness extensive adoption and investment in AI across the enterprise and consumer markets globally, the WorldVuer iByond operating system provides breakthrough innovation and value by integrating hardware, software, and platform technologies and services. speed, security, and scale are now in reach at a level far beyond the data management and AI solutions currently available.” Lanny Cohen, Vice-Chairman & CPO, ETT | iByond™

About WorldVuer iByond

At WorldVuer | iByond, a joint venture that provides cutting-edge intelligent technologies powered by the iByond | WiOS system, focused on Enhanced Security, Seamless Data Integration, Improved Data Governance, and Enhanced Collaboration. WorldVuer iByond provides top-tier data protection, smooth data flow, regulatory compliance, and efficient communication, empowering organizations to boost productivity, creativity, and competitiveness. For more information, visit www.worldvueribyond.com

About ETT | iByond™

ETT | iByond™ is a leading provider of transformative solutions for enterprises, specializing in software, infrastructure, and innovations. iByond empowers businesses to embrace digital transformation and unlock new avenues for growth and success in today’s rapidly evolving business environment connecting humanity through intelligent data. For more information, visit www.ettworld.com

About WorldVuer

Leaders in interactive content development. We build products to bring a lifestyle narrative and communications capabilities into your home and office. Buy WorldVuer products and join our new emerging media empowering solutions that help you build success for you and your family. For more information, visit www.wvistore.com