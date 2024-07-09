Ingevity partners with Ultrapolymers Group for European sales of Capa® caprolactone Bioplastics

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced the expansion of its Capa® caprolactone distribution network by establishing Ultrapolymers Group as its distributor for Capa Bioplastics in Europe. Ultrapolymers Group will leverage the company’s experienced sales and technical teams across Europe to maximize the sales of Ingevity’s Capa Bioplastics products.

“ Adding a new distribution partner within Europe who is dedicated to our line of Capa biodegradable thermoplastics enables us to better serve our customers in the region,” said Ingevity senior vice president and president, Advanced Polymer Technologies, Steve Hulme. “ Ultrapolymers’ network of compounders and converters, as well as their technical expertise and customer service, aligns with Ingevity’s strategic plan for growth in Europe.”

“ We are excited to add Ingevity to our portfolio of suppliers for the thermoplastics market,” said David Viehoff, management team at Ultrapolymers Group. “ Ingevity’s portfolio of Capa caprolactone bioplastics aligns with our goal of offering the most advanced, innovative and sustainable materials to our customers.”

Ingevity: Purify, Protect, Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in three reporting segments: Performance Materials, which includes activated carbon; Advanced Polymer Technologies, which includes caprolactone polymers; and Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and road technologies. Our products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, certified biodegradable bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, oil exploration and production and automotive components. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 31 countries around the world and employs approximately 1,700 people. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information, visit ingevity.com.

Ultrapolymers Group

Ultrapolymers Group is one of the leading pan-European distributors with over 20 years of experience in the industry. The company’s product portfolio is designed to meet customers’ needs across a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electrical, electronics, healthcare, packaging and consumer goods, with technical expertise and value-added services. As the company looks toward the future, it remains committed to sustainable and responsible business practices delivering solutions that empower businesses to thrive. Find out more information at www.ultrapolymers.com.