Wipro Selects Wind River Studio Developer to Accelerate the DevSecOps Process

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that leading technology services and consulting company Wipro has selected Wind River Studio Developer to accelerate the DevSecOps process.

Studio Developer is an edge-to-cloud DevSecOps platform that accelerates development, deployment, and operation of mission-critical systems. It is designed to help software teams more easily and successfully adopt cloud-native development capabilities that enable software-defined features to evolve and improve over the full lifecycle.

The path to developing the next generation of cloud-connected systems has become incredibly complex. Modern cloud-native tools and techniques allow software teams to innovate quickly, but they must also be adapted to address the unique challenges of intelligent systems and embedded software. Cloud-native DevSecOps tools also need to work within the confines of software teams’ existing software development infrastructure and enable them to incrementally improve their workflows and processes over time.

"The adaptable and collaborative design of Wind River Studio Developer enables us to streamline and accelerate the DevSecOps process while maintaining safety, security, and other critical requirements," said Dr. Swarup Mandal, global head of automotive at Wipro Engineering Edge. "This platform will significantly enhance our software workflow productivity and efficiency."

Wipro will use the single pane of glass provided by Studio Developer to build end-to-end cloud-native solutions, which can be customized with commercial, open, and custom tools as needed. Studio Developer comes with a curated collection of pre-integrated and validated software tools, and other technologies, which will help Wipro in setting up the DevSecOps pipeline.

"Studio Developer addresses the complexities of modern software development across the mission-critical industries we serve, with leading organizations leveraging our differentiated cloud-native solution to reduce embedded software lifecycle costs, expedite time-to-market, and seize new revenue opportunities," said Sandeep Modhvadia, chief product officer at Wind River. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Wipro to accelerate their innovation and help them gain a competitive edge."

For more information about Wind River Studio Developer, visit www.windriver.com/studio/developer.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

