DocGo and Spect Partner to Reduce Care Gaps and Improve Eye and Vision Health

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced its partnership with Spect, a leading provider of comprehensive digital services for eye exam screenings, including diabetic retinopathy. Leveraging Spect’s innovative hand-held retinal cameras, DocGo’s mobile health clinicians now have a more scalable and cost-effective way to bring diabetic retinopathy and other eye disease screening services to patients in their own homes and workplaces.

“Annual diabetic eye exams are extremely important for people living with diabetes to ensure necessary treatment is received to protect their vision. Unfortunately, this exam is often skipped or delayed. It’s also one of the hardest HEDIS quality measures for health plans to close. By integrating Spect’s scalable and portable technology into DocGo’s technology and services, we can increase the number of eligible members screened, and help improve patient care and health plan quality ratings,” said Dr. James Powell, CEO of DocGo’s Clinical Practice Group. “Our focus is to maximize the results of each patient interaction we have. By integrating this technology, we can offer in-home diabetic eye exams as part of our comprehensive Annual Wellness Visit or together with other screenings personalized for that patient.”

Spect’s solution was selected as DocGo’s preferred solution primarily due to its ease of use, ability to integrate seamlessly into clinical workflows, minimal training curve and availability of a remote Spect specialist to help facilitate the exam. Spect’s platform identifies diabetic retinopathy as well as numerous other eye diseases, such as glaucoma and macular degeneration.

“We’re thrilled to partner with DocGo to provide dilated eye exams for diabetic retinopathy in the home. With Spect, patients have the added convenience of receiving their necessary annual eye exam where they are, to prevent unnecessary blindness caused by diabetic retinopathy,” said Michael Leung, COO and Co-Founder at Spect. “In as little as 3 minutes, we have been able to identify diabetic retinopathy and other eye diseases. Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness in adults aged 20–74 and early detection can help reduce a person’s risk by 95%. For patients with diabetes, it's a matter of when – not if. After 15 years, 80% of such patients will have retinopathy, yet it's treatable if caught early.”

The partnership will support DocGo’s health plan partnership offerings, with a focus on HEDIS Stars improvement, and mobile primary care. Health plans already contract with DocGo to address gaps in care with in-home medical visits scheduled by DocGo’s in-house patient engagement team. As its preferred solution for diabetic eye exams, DocGo plans to expand its use of Spect devices to help address this critical care gap, as well as explore other opportunities to utilize Spect’s solution as part of a comprehensive eye disease screening program.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Spect

Spect is a data science company and the leading provider of Eyecare, Anywhere. Spect’s first product offering is an end-to-end eye disease screening solution. Our mission is to prevent blindness with the early detection of eye disease and to build a platform for healthcare data analytics. Since the eye is the Check Engine Light of the Body™, it serves as a key predictor of eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, as well as whole-body diseases, such as stroke, Parkinson's, and more. Our platform trains medical assistants and renders a diagnostic report in minutes. We fill a critical healthcare gap for patients and clinics while delivering best-in-class service and financial outcomes. For more information, please visit www.getspect.com or email us at info@getspect.com.

