QUODD expands its back office focused market data platform with bond data from S&P Global Market Intelligence

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QUODD, a comprehensive market data on-demand provider for the global financial services industry and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced a key enhancement to its QX Digital Platform to include more comprehensive bond data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This complements the multi-year relationship with S&P Global Market Intelligence bond pricing data into QUODD’s industry-leading, end-of-day global pricing and reference data service for wealth management customers through its QX Automate API.

QUODD’s QX Digital platform provides a user-specific experience that features security look-up and query capabilities using predefined or custom templates, shortening mid to back office workflows that previously took hours, down to minutes. The digital experience provides the same comprehensive security pricing, reference data, and analytics across all asset classes that QUODD’s end of day service provides.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a global leader in fixed income pricing evaluations and reference data and provides the QX Digital Platform with independent pricing and liquidity data for bonds to support back office processing. S&P Global Market Intelligence’s fixed income evaluation analysts aggregate robust transaction data to generate pricing content, covering almost three million corporate and sovereign bonds, municipal bonds, and securitized products.

S&P Global Market Intelligence’s bond pricing and reference data, in addition to the global equities and funds via QUODD, is now integrated within the QX Digital Platform. This allows for not only a display experience but a connection to downstream wealth management users for the integration of daily pricing, reference data, corporate actions, and more. The platform automates the data usage entitlements for each tailored workflow, helping institutions optimize their market data consumption.

“ With S&P Global Market Intelligence’s bond data on QUODD’S QX Digital Platform, we are empowering institutional customers to harness data on demand, setting a new standard for agility and client-centric products,” says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD. “ Our focus on the mid to back office user allows institutions flexibility within their organization to maximize their market data spend by providing user specific information to more of their employees at a fraction of their current spend without sacrificing quality and improving workflow.”

“ We provide the most innovative, robust and scalable solutions for financial institutions in the wealth management space. Offering our bond data along with QUODD’s equity data sets, we can deliver an integrated experience and tooling requirements across key asset classes that minimizes switching costs and improves workflow efficiencies,” said Tasha Gonska, Head of Pricing Valuations and Reference Data, S&P Global Market Intelligence

“ Data consumption patterns have changed in the last few years, driven by a need for data on-demand without stringent usage restrictions. That’s why we’ve custom-built this platform with modern technology and delivery models to fulfill new expectations,” added Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD.

About QUODD

QUODD is a leading global provider of market data on demand. Servicing nearly 2,000 institutions across the financial services industry, we offer our clients access to over 250 billion data points across global equities, fixed income, indices, options, futures, and end-of-day pricing from more than 150 international exchanges, via one of our two key product sets: (1) QX Digital Platform and (2) QX Marketplace. Powered by our proprietary technology and cloud-based infrastructure, we enable customers to source tailor-made data products in formats of their choice, anytime, anywhere. Together with our flexible pricing model, transparent billing process, and world-class support team, QUODD is putting control back in the hands of data consumers across the end-to-end fulfillment journey.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on control buyouts and sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. Having completed over 250 investments, the Firm manages $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.