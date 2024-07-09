v4c.ai Emerges as the Next Generation of Dataiku Boutique Services Partner, Pure-Play SI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--v4c.ai announced today its launch as a pure-play strategic services partner for Dataiku, the Universal AI platform, to efficiently harness artificial intelligence and machine learning, as enterprises look to maintain a competitive edge. This significant milestone underscores v4c.ai’s commitment to delivering unparalleled data science, machine learning, and AI capabilities to Dataiku’s growing portfolio of more than 600 global customers.

“We are incredibly excited to launch v4c.ai and partner with Dataiku to drive the next wave of genAI and advanced analytics innovation,” said Jeremy Stensland, President of v4c.ai. “Our focus is on enabling organizations to harness the full potential of their data, leveraging Dataiku technology to deliver actionable insights and drive transformative outcomes.”

Dataiku is a three-time Gartner® Magic Quadrant Leader. Dataiku is renowned for its collaborative data science and machine learning capabilities, and provides an enterprise-ready platform that empowers teams to build, deploy, and monitor advanced analytics projects. As a dedicated Dataiku consultancy, v4c.ai is uniquely positioned to offer end-to-end solutions that enhance AI-driven decision-making and operational efficiency for clients across industries.

“Dataiku is excited to welcome v4c.ai as a pure-play strategic services partner,” said Brian Power, Global Vice President, Americas Partnerships at Dataiku. “Their expertise and strategic vision align with our mission to democratize AI and ensure that every organization can harness the power of data science and machine learning.”

The synergy between v4c.ai and Dataiku is set to revolutionize the way organizations approach AI and machine learning. By leveraging Dataiku's robust platform and v4c.ai’s extensive expertise, this alliance aims to deliver unparalleled data science capabilities and generative AI solutions.

“We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and the most advanced analytics solutions available,” added Stensland. “Together with Dataiku, we aim to empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data and achieve new heights of success.”

For more information about v4c.ai and its services, please visit www.v4c.ai.

About v4c.ai

v4c.ai is a premier IT services consultancy specializing in Dataiku, the Universal AI platform, to drive strategic business transformation. We partner with organizations to accelerate their journey towards AI-driven success by offering a comprehensive suite of Dataiku and generative AI services. Our expertise in implementation, optimization, and enablement empowers clients to harness the full potential of their data, unlocking significant competitive advantages and fostering innovation.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Afraz Jaffri, Aura Popa, Peter Krensky, Jim Hare, Raghvender Bhati, Maryam Hassanlou, Tong Zhang, 17 June 2024.

