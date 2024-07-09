GRAMMY Museum® Partners With HYBE for New Exhibit HYBE: We Believe In Music, A GRAMMY Museum Exhibit Opening August 2

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GRAMMY Museum® joins forces with HYBE to present its newest exhibit, HYBE: We Believe In Music, A GRAMMY Museum Exhibit. The interactive exhibit chronicles and captures the power and history of HYBE, spotlighting its legacy of unparalleled innovation and creativity as a trend-setting global entertainment brand and home to the likes of BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM and many more. It opens on Aug. 2 in Los Angeles and runs through Sep. 15, 2024. The exhibit will kick off on Aug. 1 with Global Spin Live: TWS, a program featuring a moderated conversation with K-pop group TWS, followed by a performance.

The exhibit traces HYBE’s evolution and influence by showcasing instantly recognizable artifacts from its roster of artists, creators and fans as well. The displays notably feature original outfits worn in iconic and seminal music videos such as “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” by BTS, “MAESTRO” by SEVENTEEN, “Sugar Rush Ride” by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, “Sweet Venom” by ENHYPEN, and “EASY” by LE SSERAFIM, among others. HYBE: We Believe In Music also boasts accessories and performance gear donned by ZICO, fromis_9, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, &TEAM, and ILLIT. The exhibit marks the first time these artifacts will be on display together in one location.

Other highlights include interactive sing-along and dance rooms, a dedicated Fan Section that celebrates the endless support between HYBE artists and their fandoms, a Mono to Immersive room featuring BTS’s 2022 GRAMMY® performance of “Butter,” a Photoism Booth that allows visitors to pose alongside their favorite K-pop artists, in addition to exclusive video content with producers, artists, music videos, and more.

“HYBE and their artists represent the present and future of the global music landscape, and our goal with this exhibit is to deepen the appreciation and respect for its creators and performers,” says Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “HYBE has contributed to creating a playground of innovation that inspires fandoms that transcend age, gender, geography and beyond. The GRAMMY Museum is thrilled to provide a space where fans can express their love for K-pop and feel closer to their favorite idols.”

[HYBE Chief Operating Officer Taeho Kim] added, “Putting out an exhibition that captures HYBE’s journey is a new experience for us. We’re very excited about this partnership with GRAMMY Museum®, and we look forward to welcoming music fans who visit the museum to enjoy and connect with our historical pieces.”

In 2005, South Korean producer, composer and songwriter whose success on the Asian record charts had earned him the nickname “hitman” Bang, changed the trajectory of Korean pop music. That year, “hitman” Bang — born Bang Si-Hyuk — launched the record label Big Hit Entertainment. He soon signed a talented 16-year-old rapper named RM, which became the first step in creating the label’s groundbreaking boy band — BTS. With the group’s global success, “hitman” Bang and Big Hit Entertainment became known as musical trailblazers and record industry innovators. Big Hit Entertainment has now evolved into HYBE, which only continues to break boundaries in music and beyond.

The GRAMMY Museum, currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.

HYBE Corp. (HYBE), rebranded from Big Hit Entertainment in March 2021, is a global entertainment lifestyle platform company that seeks boundless expansion in order to innovate the music industry. Ever since, HYBE has been expanding its multi-label system including BIGHIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, ADOR, HYBE LABELS JAPAN, NAECO, while HYBE AMERICA also manages its affiliate labels including Big Machine Label Group and Quality Control. In addition to the label business, HYBE established an integrated structure with its solution business that creates concert, video content, game, original story and retail, as well as a platform business through Weverse, a global fandom platform. Composed of its global offices based in Korea, Japan, the US, and Mexico, the company works towards bringing innovative change throughout the global music industry.