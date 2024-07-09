Rajant Corporation in Malvern, PA Hosts a Live Concert Showcasing Philadelphia-Based Musicians Performing AI-Generated Songs Written by Rajant CEO, Robert Schena

An interview with CEO Robert Schena discussing the Rajant AI MusicFest including his inspiration for this live concert, participating Philadelphia singer/songwriters and musicians, AI's technology in the music industry, and how the human experience remains at the core of leveraging AI tools. #aimusic #livemusic #philadelphia

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robert Schena, CEO and co-founder of Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, hosts a concert featuring Grammy award-winning artists performing AI-generated songs conceived by Schena himself. This unique event will showcase the fusion of live performances and AI-generated compositions, a concept sure to intrigue and excite music enthusiasts and technology innovators. Renowned Philadelphia musicians including singer / songwriter Donn T, and producer / guitarist Jake Morelli, members of The No Name Pops, along with The Trammps, Bryan Parr and the Blind Date Band, and opera tenor James Valenti headline the show on Saturday, July 13, at Rajant Corporation Headquarters, 200 Chesterfield Parkway, Malvern, PA 19355.

“I experimented with AI over the last few months, and it became clear that while the tool is interesting, to generate high-quality inspirational music, ultimately, the talent and creativity of real live humans must be necessary for excellence. As a technology company founder and music lover, I found this a true passion project. Ultimately, I learned that human experience remains at the core of leveraging AI tools as the overall output and quality of expression improved significantly when I added the things that inspire me,” shares Schena.

Watch the latest interview with Robert Schena here.

“As a singer-songwriter, I observe technological advancements happening in the realm of AI. They must be appreciated but nothing replaces the human creator. The excellence driven by human creativity is the highest and truest definition of art. Period,” said Donn T.

“As a producer and guitarist who spends at least half my time in my studio on a computer, I know that a piece of aluminum is not a living, breathing artist with heart. AI will always be limited in that regard,” said Jake Morelli.

Schena's vision to integrate technology into all aspects of life sheds light on a new era of Rajant’s innovation that expands beyond wireless communications. The event will also showcase Rajant Health’s cutting-edge technology, streamlining and simplifying health insights on-demand via the company’s new edge AI platform, Cowbell. Many of Rajant Corportion’s AI-related technologies are being developed in the company’s new Ukraine office.

In addition, musicians that night will be wearing Rajant Health’s Q-Stat, a pioneering wearable with advanced sensors. This innovative use of technology enhances performance and caters to safety and wellness needs, sharing the forward-thinking nature of the event and Rajant technologies.

Schena's songs combine Motown, pop, opera, and country, a diverse range of musical genres that promise to entertain and engage the audience. In addition, musicians will be performing other pop hits and cover songs. To RSVP, email tdelcampo@rajant.com. This free concert includes complimentary Italian cuisine, a pig roast, and spirits. The event is rain or shine.

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.