SLR Credit Solutions Agents Senior Credit Facility for Quantcast

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLR Credit Solutions (“SLR CS”) announced the closing of a $65 million Senior Credit Facility for Quantcast Corporation (“Quantcast” or the “Company”), a leader in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to programmatic advertising.

“SLR CS understands the complexities of our business and lending in foreign jurisdictions, which makes them an ideal partner for Quantcast as we continue to grow globally,” said Imad Tareen, CFO of Quantcast. “It was a pleasure working with the firm, and we look forward to our future relationship.”

Tanner Phifer, Managing Director of SLR CS, added, “Quantcast was the first to market in bringing machine learning to the digital advertising space, and as AI becomes increasingly important to future-proofing advertising technology in all markets, they are well positioned to continue growing their global customer base. We are thrilled to invest in Quantcast and this dynamic management team.”

About SLR Credit Solutions

SLR Credit Solutions (f/k/a Crystal Financial), a portfolio company of SLR Capital Partners, is a leading provider of direct private credit focused on originating, underwriting, and managing both asset-based and cash flow financings from $20 - $150 million to middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, its team of experienced, responsive professionals have provided more than $4 billion in secured debt commitments across a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit www.slrcreditsolutions.com.

About Quantcast

Quantcast is a pioneer in programmatic advertising and leader in applying AI to the digital advertising landscape. Founded in 2006, the company's mission is to radically simplify advertising on the open internet. Brands and agencies of all sizes use the award-winning Quantcast Advertising Platform to plan, activate, and measure impactful campaigns based on real-time data.