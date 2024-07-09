SES Risk Solutions and Guaranteed Rate Insurance Partner to Better Serve Real Estate Investor Clients and Streamline the Insurance Process

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES Risk Solutions, a managing general underwriter specializing in real estate investor insurance, and Guaranteed Rate Insurance, a subsidiary of Guaranteed Rate Companies, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the United States, today announced a new partnership. This strategic alliance will enable rental property owners to easily secure comprehensive landlord insurance coverage as part of their mortgage process with Guaranteed Rate.

"SES is proud to join forces with Guaranteed Rate Insurance, bringing our leading landlord insurance solutions to their extensive customer base," said Scott Phillips, SVP, Strategic Partnerships of SES Risk Solutions. "Together, we aim to make it effortless for property investors to secure the right coverage and loan products for their unique needs."

Through this partnership, Guaranteed Rate Insurance can refer rental property mortgage customers to SES for competitive landlord insurance quotes. Key coverages available include dwelling protection, loss of rental income, general liability, and more.

"We're excited to partner with SES to deliver a seamless experience for our customers seeking to protect their rental investments," said Jeff Wingate, EVP and Head of Insurance for Guaranteed Rate Insurance. "This integrated offering aligns with our mission of leveraging technology to simplify major financial transactions like mortgages and insurance."

The partnership provides a modern approach for investors to set up their entire rental property portfolio from financing to insurance in one convenient process. It launches immediately in all markets where SES Risk Solutions and Guaranteed Rate Insurance operate.

About SES Risk Solutions

SES Risk Solutions is a leading property and casualty program administrator focused on delivering innovative real estate insurance solutions. SES designs and markets insurance products that protect real estate investments. SES empowers brokers and fiduciaries that serve both investors and financial institutions by combining insurtech platforms, market-leading carriers, and over 35 years of expertise, providing a simplified, yet uncompromising, insurance experience.

About Guaranteed Rate Insurance

Guaranteed Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states, that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country, Guaranteed Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner. Guaranteed Rate Insurance has built a reputation on providing exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate*. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Guaranteed Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance.

*98% Customer Satisfaction: Data Source is Guaranteed Rate Insurance