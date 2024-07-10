Hoffmann Green Signs a Key Licensing Agreement in the United States

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signature of a 30-year licensing agreement in the United States.

An exclusive 30-year licensing agreement with a firmly established partner in the United States to benefit from Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker technologies and replicate Hoffmann units on the vertical model of the H2 production unit.

After a conclusive series of tests and several months of discussions, Hoffmann Green has signed a licensing agreement with Hoffmann Green USA, owned by Olivier Ducimetière-Monod and his associate Francis Beauvallet. Olivier Ducimetière-Monod, based in the United States since 1988, is a successful construction and property development entrepreneur. With more than 35 years' experience in the sector, Olivier Ducimetière-Monod has a strong network in the American political and economic ecosystem as well as precious expertise to support Hoffmann's development throughout the United States. Francis Beauvallet, CEO of Beauvallet Construction, a key player in the monument restoration and financial engineering sector in France, will also bring his complementary expertise to the deployment of the Hoffmann model in the United States.

In return for the industrial and technological transfer and exclusivity in the first American states, Hoffmann Green will receive a first entry fee of €2 million as well as fixed and variable annual royalties based on sales generated by the commercialization of Hoffmann cements. The contract also gives the partner the option of sub-licensing Hoffmann units in these states. This option represents an additional growth driver for Hoffmann, generating more royalties and extending the sale of premix to sub-licensees. Negotiations with key sub-licensees are already in progress. This licensing agreement reaffirms the interest of international partners in Hoffmann Green's innovative solution and the viability of its international development model.

The contract signed with the partner also includes the option, until 2025, of an extension of the license to the entire United States in exchange for a total entry fee of €20 million.

Supporting the energy transition of the dynamic construction sector in the United States by deploying several vertical plants producing Hoffmann Green cement.

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a massive $370 billion investment plan adopted in the United States in 2022 to combine reindustrialization and energy transition over a decade, the United States has identified the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as a strategic priority. The plan targets a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 compared with 2005, positioning the energy transition at the heart of economic development, particularly in the construction sector, which is currently in a very dynamic phase. Thanks to this strategic partnership and the deployment of Hoffmann plants in the United States, Hoffmann Green and its partner are providing an innovative solution to promote sustainable constructions, thereby supporting the decarbonization of the construction sector in the United States and accelerating its transition to carbon neutrality.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: “The signing of this key licensing agreement in the U.S.A. is the concrete result of the pre-agreement announced at the end of last year. We are delighted to join forces with two partners who share our vision of the construction sector and have both significant expertise and in-depth knowledge of the local ecosystem. After the licensing agreement signed in 2023 in Saudi Arabia, this step strengthens our international development strategy in two key states of the American construction sector, with the option of extending this agreement to the entire US territory by 2025. We thank our partner for its confidence and are delighted with this new licensing contract, which will contribute to the decarbonization of the U.S dynamic construction sector. The deployment of our plants and the commercialization of our 0% cement clinker will play a key role in this transition.”

Olivier Ducimetière-Monod, successful construction and property development entrepreneur in the United States and co-associate of Hoffmann Green USA, added: “As part of the Inflation Reduction Act to fund the U.S. energy transition, we are thrilled to partner with Hoffmann Green to drive the decarbonization of the building industry and promote sustainable practices for future U.S. construction projects. This licensing agreement is only the first step towards the future construction of Hoffmann plants throughout the United States.”

Francis Beauvallet, CEO of Beauvallet Construction and co-associate of Hoffmann Green USA, concluded: “The signing of this contract represents a key French-American collaboration aimed at promoting innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize the construction sector in the United States. Thanks to our complementary expertise in construction and property development in the United States, we are committed to promoting and developing Hoffmann plants and their 0% cement clinker throughout the United States.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be established at the Grand Port of Dunkirk in 2025, bringing the total production capacity to 550,000 tons per year, representing 3% of the French market. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development with contract signings in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and recently in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT OLIVIER DUCIMETIERE-MONOD

Born in Paris, Olivier Ducimetière-Monod moved to Florida in 1988. In 1990, he became a shareholder and Chairman of Anchor Realty & Mortgage Co, a company operating in the construction and property development sector, which he successfully developed. He also founded Anchor Vacation Properties, with a portfolio of over 400 beach homes.

In 2001, he was awarded the designation of Commercial Real Estate specialist (CCIM), which testifies to his experience, track record and expertise in the field of construction and property development.

An American citizen since the 1990s and with over 35 years' experience in the construction and property development sector, Olivier Ducimetière-Monod has developed a network firmly rooted in the political, social and economic fabric of the United States.

ABOUT FRANCIS BEAUVALLET

Francis Beauvallet is a civil engineer. At the age of 22, he took over the family business and refocused it on the restoration of historic buildings. Under his management, the company grew rapidly, taking part in prestigious projects such as the Hôtel Dieu in Troyes. In 1997, he oversaw the restoration of Cayenne Cathedral and the penal colony at Saint Laurent du Maroni, extending his work to the whole of French Guiana.

After 32 years, he sold his group and bought a financial engineering firm in Paris, travelling the world to work on major accounts. Returning to Troyes, he started up in property development and the restoration of historic houses.

In 2023, drawing on his American networks in construction and finance, built up over the course of his career, and driven by his passion for innovation in the construction sector, he joined forces with Olivier Ducimetière-Monod to develop the Hoffmann Green licence in the United States.