U.S. Vote Foundation and Identity Digital Announce New Platform to Increase Voter Turnout at Home and Abroad

ARLINGTON, Va. & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Vote Foundation and Identity Digital, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, announced the launch of the us.vote website and Voter Journey Map, available today. The us.vote website serves as the primary destination for voter outreach campaigns and offers a new way to simplify the voting process for American citizens around the world.

The new website and Voter Journey Map helps educate U.S. citizens at home and abroad on how to vote with ease and creates interactive, personalized voting plans. It guides first-time and experienced voters through a series of questions to develop a customized map containing the steps, information and services needed to navigate complicated U.S. voting processes.

Voting in the United States is complicated by varying state-specific regulations. It is not a streamlined, uniform process and can change for individuals depending on location, circumstances, preferences, abilities and more. These complexities have proven to be a significant barrier for voters. For example, turnout for the 4.4 million overseas voters is less than 7.8% due to lack of awareness, assumptions and deeply ingrained misconceptions about the process. Additionally, there are 38 million U.S. voters with disabilities that may need special accommodations.

"Enhancing voter education in America is crucial. U.S. Vote Foundation has demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in leveraging us.vote to provide an invaluable resource for American voters," said Akram Atallah, CEO of Identity Digital. "They have transformed their online presence to provide an immersive and dynamic experience, which will hopefully close the turnout gap for American voters.”

"For nearly two decades, U.S. Vote Foundation has worked to bring best-in-class voter services to millions of voters," said Michael Steele, U.S. Vote Foundation Chairman. “The us.vote website and Voter Journey Map combine the optimism and creative innovation necessary to engage with today’s voters as we help them in their journey to the ballot box. Our new website establishes a centralized online location for voter outreach programs that are vitally needed across all states.”

U.S. Vote Foundation’s choice to use the us.vote web address makes it easier than ever for citizens to find the information they need to exercise their right to vote. The new platform exemplifies how organizations can use Identity Digital top-level domains (TLDs) to leverage both sides of the dot to create authentic digital identities. For additional information on the advantages of adopting new web addresses visit www.identity.digital.

U.S. Vote Foundation is the only non-profit, non-partisan outreach that serves voters of all types, including domestic, absentee, overseas, and every diverse group. To learn more about U.S. Vote Foundation visit here.

About U.S. Vote Foundation

U.S. Vote Foundation (is a non-profit, non-partisan 501(c)3 organization that works to facilitate and increase participation of U.S. domestic, overseas, and military voters worldwide through streamlined voter registration and absentee ballot request services, civic data, technology development, and access to personalized voter information services. US Vote is a leader in Vote-by-Mail Absentee Ballot Request services. Overseas Vote and us.vote are signature initiatives of U.S. Vote Foundation. Further information: www.usvotefoundation.org, www.overseasvotefoundation.org and www.us.vote

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .pro, .studio, .live, .technology, and .world, Identity Digital supports around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.