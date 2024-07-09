HSN Launches New Creator Platform Powered by impact.com to Seamlessly Collaborate with Creators, Increase Consumer Engagement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, and HSN, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, today announced the launch of the new creator platform, HSNfluencer, powered by impact.com’s technology. HSN can now recruit, engage, manage, and analyze its creator partners through a fully customized experience, in one place for optimization and scale.

The technology allows HSN to streamline direct relationships with creators and influencers to build its own network with more visibility. Within the platform, influencers and content creators can collaborate with HSN and use carefully curated product collections to inspire their next content story and generate affiliate product links for their posts. Creators from any background can access the right resources, tools, and support to gain consumer momentum. HSN will also leverage on-air personalities as creators within the platform, who will have their own storefronts, allowing customers to interact with their favorite HSN personalities and shop their curated collections.

“The influencer marketing industry is driven by creators building rapport with today’s discerning consumers. With HSNfluencer, we’ll be able to grow our ambassador program and showcase the mutually beneficial relationship between creator impact and customer engagement,” said Rebecca Kerper, VP Chief Digital Officer, at HSN. “The new creator platform enables us to improve the experience for creators who work with us, while also providing an engaging and convenient way for our customers to shop and discover HSN products.”

With 88% of consumers trusting personal recommendations over any other channel, and 64% repeatedly making a purchase based on an influencer’s recommendation, establishing partnerships with these trusted sources is a viable way of engaging the right audience at the right time.

“Today’s consumers require social proof and recommendations from trusted sources - including creators - before they even consider purchasing from a brand. In the growing creator economy expected to reach $480 billion by 2027, it is crucial businesses leverage partnerships with these trusted sources to make sure they meet today’s buyer where they are - seeking out authentic and transparent reviews and recommendations from those they trust, before making a purchase,” said David A. Yovanno, impact.com CEO. “At impact.com, we’re proud to be at the forefront and focused on delivering technology in support of every player in the partnership economy that helps drive awareness, customer engagement, and ultimately, conversions. HSN is an invaluable collaborator, and we look forward to empowering their creator and influencer success through our platform.”

impact.com’s purpose-built for specific needs technology powers customized, creator-guided shopping experiences for the world’s leading brands and is the foundation for companies’ modern creator and influencer strategy. This customized solution allows brands to significantly scale revenue growth by forging direct relationships with creators, enabling them to build customized storefronts and shoppable posts they promote to their audience.

HSN’s customized, curated shopping experience connects consumers to creators they trust through products they mutually love. The platform makes it easy for creators to engage with the HSN brand, share links, and promote through campaign-focused collaborations and with an “always-on” creator performance structure, HSN is making shopping easy. Creators can also view campaigns HSN is recruiting for and can create authentic content while reaching new audiences.

HSN is creating a community and working with its creators at scale. With impact.com, they can curate collections for creators to browse and share with their audiences, access performance metrics, and gain actionable insights and powerful reporting. This empowers creators to discover products that align with their values and audience, while creators earn no-cap commissions for expanding the retailer’s customer base.

To learn more about HSNfluencer, visit hsncreators.com. To learn more about what impact.com’s creator technology can do for your business, visit impact.com/creator.

