UJET Strengthens Channel Focus with Exclusive TSD Partnership Model, Appoints Industry Veterans to Drive AI-Powered Contact Center Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership model with its Technology Services Distributors (TSDs) - Intelisys, Avant, and Telarus. This represents a significant investment in the channel and UJET’s confidence in the power of these partnerships to drive growth amidst the rapidly evolving landscape of customer experience (CX).

The contact center industry is undergoing a seismic shift, fueled by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) that require cloud-based infrastructure and solutions. Customers demand seamless, personalized experiences across all channels, while businesses grapple with the complexity of integrating AI into their operations to improve efficiency and gain a competitive edge. UJET is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a unique AI-powered platform that addresses these challenges head-on.

UJET's cloud-native platform is designed to revolutionize the way businesses interact with their customers. By infusing AI across every touchpoint, UJET empowers agents, streamlines operations, and unlocks valuable insights from customer interactions. Its unique CRM-first architecture ensures unmatched security and prioritizes data insights without storing personally identifiable information (PII), addressing critical concerns in today's data-driven world.

" We believe that AI is the key to unlocking the full potential of the contact center," said Vasili Triant, COO of UJET. " Our decision to sell UJET exclusively through Intelisys, Avant, and Telarus is a testament to our confidence in their ability to deliver UJET's innovative AI-powered solutions to businesses seeking to transform their customer experiences."

To further bolster its channel-centric approach, UJET has appointed seasoned industry veterans Geoff Works as Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Keith Dennis as Senior Vice President of Sales. Works, a Cisco alum with over 20 years of experience in channel sales, will focus on strengthening UJET's relationships with its TSD partners and expanding the company's reach in the SMB and mid-market enterprise space. Dennis, a sales leader with a successful history at companies like 8x8, RingCentral, and Talkdesk, will lead UJET's direct sales efforts and collaborate closely with Works to ensure harmonious partnerships and a seamless customer experience.

" I am excited to join UJET at this pivotal moment in its growth journey," said Works. " The company's innovative technology, combined with the power of the channel, presents a unique opportunity to disrupt the market, drive growth for partners, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences."

Dennis echoed this sentiment, adding, " UJET's commitment to the channel and its investment in top talent is a testament to its vision for the future. I am eager to work alongside Geoff and the rest of the team to build a world-class sales organization that delivers results for our partners and customers."

UJET's AI-powered platform offers several unique capabilities that make it an attractive proposition for partners:

Advanced AI for Deeper Customer Understanding & Powerful Automation: UJET continuously integrates the latest conversational and generative AI breakthroughs for intelligent self-service, agent guidance, and process automation.

UJET continuously integrates the latest conversational and generative AI breakthroughs for intelligent self-service, agent guidance, and process automation. Enterprise Cloud Architecture: Built on a modern cloud foundation, UJET offers unmatched enterprise-grade security, scalability, reliability, and future-proofing.

Built on a modern cloud foundation, UJET offers unmatched enterprise-grade security, scalability, reliability, and future-proofing. Mobile & Smart-Device Centric: Features like biometric authentication, media sharing, and location awareness empower customers and agents alike for seamless interactions in the modern world.

Features like biometric authentication, media sharing, and location awareness empower customers and agents alike for seamless interactions in the modern world. CRM-First for Unmatched Insights & Security: UJET's unique architecture delivers actionable insights while minimizing sensitive data storage (PII), simplifying compliance and enhancing customer trust.

UJET's unique architecture delivers actionable insights while minimizing sensitive data storage (PII), simplifying compliance and enhancing customer trust. Prioritized Ease of Use: UJET's intuitive design minimizes agent training time, boosts adoption rates, and maximizes the rapid return on your AI investment.

By partnering with UJET, TSDs can tap into the growing demand for AI-powered contact center solutions and differentiate themselves in a crowded market. With its unique capabilities and unwavering commitment to the channel, UJET is poised to lead the next generation of CX innovation.

UJET’s partners from Avant, Intelisys, and Telarus shared their optimism about this new sales motion:

Andy Bird, VP of CX at Avant, commented, " I've been impressed with UJET for a long time, especially by the sophistication of their UX and CX interface. My team and I are excited to learn more about the new capabilities UJET is adding to its platform and thrilled to see their renewed commitment to the channel. We look forward to growing this relationship and helping our Trusted Advisors leverage UJET to enable their clients to elevate the customer experience.”

Robert Farbak, SVP of Sales for Intelisys added, " The Intelisys team and I are very excited to work with Geoff again as he leads UJET’s new “Partner-first” strategy. Committing to driving their new inbound opportunities through the Technology Advisor community is a strategy few Suppliers have taken on - and we’re looking forward to capitalizing on this potential together.”

Sam Nelson, VP of CX at Telarus had this to say about the partnership, " Having worked with Geoff and Keith in previous roles, we're very excited for the renewed focus and engagement in our channel from UJET."

About UJET

UJET leads the way in AI-powered contact center innovation, delivering a future-proof, cloud platform that redefines the customer experience with cutting-edge AI, true multimodality, and a mobile-first approach. We infuse AI across every aspect of your customer journey and contact center operations, to drive automation and efficiency. UJET's AI solutions empower agents, optimize customer journeys, and transform contact center operations for elevated experiences and actionable insights. Built on a cloud-native architecture with a unique CRM-first approach, UJET ensures unmatched security, scalability, and prioritized data insights (without storing PII). Designed for effortless use, UJET partners with businesses to deliver exceptional interactions, smarter decision-making, and accelerated growth in the AI-driven world.