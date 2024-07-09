Calque and EMM Loans Offer The Trade-In Mortgage Across the Nation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMM Loans, doing business across the country as EMM Loans, Ideal Mortgage Group, Maximus Mortgage Advisors and Fidelity Lending LLC, now offer The Trade-In Mortgage™ powered by Calque. This well-regarded mortgage company and its DBAs have a new product to help borrowers secure a mortgage in this challenging market.

With The Trade-In Mortgage, a homebuyer can make a non-contingent offer as good as cash and backed by a purchase price guarantee from Calque. If the house does not sell within 90 to 150 days, depending on market conditions, Calque will purchase it. The Trade-In Mortgage is offered by EMM Loans as a unique solution designed for homeowners to retain wealth by seamlessly transferring their equity from one property to another.

The mortgage experts at EMM Loans and its DBAs now offer homeowners a solution that allows the borrower to use the equity in their home to purchase their next property before selling their current one. The Trade-In Mortgage is particularly beneficial for homeowners with substantial equity who desire to move to a new location for a job or to accommodate a growing family.

“By partnering with Calque, we offer a solution that allows more homebuyers to compete with cash buyers, and we can reassure our clients that they can be successful in this market,” said Brad Miller, SVP, EMM Loans. “Importantly, The Trade-In Mortgage ensures that borrowers who currently own a home can experience the ease of a bridge loan experience without the worry that they might have to carry two mortgages indefinitely.”

“Calque selected EMM Loans and its affiliated DBAs as the ideal partner to introduce The Trade-In Mortgage to their borrowers,” said Michael Bremer, CEO of Calque. “These are some of the most knowledgeable mortgage specialists in the nation, and they can enable more homebuyers to leverage their equity for a smoother transition between homes.”

About EMM Loans

EMM Loans LLC is always here and ready to help! EMM Loans LLC is a Residential Mortgage Lender offering private, direct, and affordable home loans paired with Best in Class customer service since 2004! Whether it’s a new home purchase, debt consolidation, refinancing, investment, or second home loan, our dedicated team can help with all of your residential financing needs. With superior customer service, quick response times, and our easy-to-use digital mortgage platform, you’ll experience the most convenient way to apply for a home loan. Experience the difference for yourself, and let us put our expertise to work for you! EMM Loans LLC is an Equal Housing Lender/Equal Opportunity Employer. Lender NMLS: 2926. https://emmloans.com.

People and Housing

Who we are, What we do.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.