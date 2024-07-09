Dollar General Announces New Dolly Parton Kitchen and Housewares Collection in Stores Nationwide

The Dolly Parton kitchen and housewares collection, developed just for Dollar General, features approximately 50 items affordably priced from $1 to $10 with most items only $5 or less. (Photo: Dollar General)

The Dolly Parton kitchen and housewares collection, developed just for Dollar General, features approximately 50 items affordably priced from $1 to $10 with most items only $5 or less. (Photo: Dollar General)

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tennessee-based company Dollar General is excited to announce the debut of a multi-category kitchen and housewares collection from global icon Dolly Parton.

Inspired by her rural upbringing in the Smoky Mountains, the kitchen and housewares collection is a nod to Dolly’s legacy and depicts key moments from her early life. Whether “Workin’ 9 to 5” or struck with a case of the “Tennessee Homesick Blues,” the wide array of home decor, kitchen and tableware items will add a spark of Dolly’s style to any home.

“ Our shared humble beginnings make this a special program for Dollar General. We are thrilled to bring this exclusive collection, curated by one of the most iconic stars in country music, to DG customers,” said Emily Taylor, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Dollar General.

Available at all of Dollar General’s approximately 20,000 locations in 48 states starting mid-July, this Dolly Parton kitchen and housewares collection, developed just for Dollar General, features approximately 50 items affordably priced from $1 to $10 with most items only $5 or less. To locate the nearest Dollar General store visit the DG website or myDG app.

For more information about the collection and to explore the full range of products, please visit https://www.dollargeneral.com/.

