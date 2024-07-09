Perini Management Services Awarded $48.6 Million Alcatraz Island Historic Structures Stabilization and Rehabilitation Project

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc., has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $48.6 million by the National Park Service for the Alcatraz Island Historic Structures Stabilization and Rehabilitation Project. Located in the San Francisco Bay, the project will address deterioration and structural deficiencies associated with the Alcatraz Main Prison Building, which includes both interior and exterior work. The scope of work includes abatement of hazardous materials in the exterior walls and interior construction areas, repair of concrete spalls, replacement of deteriorated steel reinforcement, strengthening of unreinforced concrete foundation walls, repair and stabilization of exterior windows, and installation of storm windows. The project will provide a safe facility for the 1.4 million annual visitors and staff by increasing the building's ability to resist seismic forces and resolving aging and weather-related impacts to the exterior walls.

Work is expected to begin this month with substantial completion anticipated in the summer of 2027. The contract value was added to the Company’s backlog in the second quarter of 2024.

