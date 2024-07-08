o9 Partners With CooperVision To Support Strategic Initiative For Accelerating Supply Chain Operations

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that CooperVision, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of contact lenses, has selected the o9 Digital Brain platform for Demand and Supply Chain Planning and Integrated Business Planning. CooperVision’s selection of o9 is part of a larger initiative to support robust growth by accelerating its supply chain operations.

CooperVision produces a full range of daily disposable, two-week, and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, as well as premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision will leverage o9’s AI-powered Digital Brain platform to replace and modernize existing systems across demand planning, supply planning, and integrated business planning to navigate today’s supply chain complexities. The cloud-native o9 platform was selected due to its unique ability to integrate all supply chain planning processes into a single platform, breaking down siloes across supply chain and commercial teams and creating a planning center of excellence. The platform provides real-time insights and what-if planning scenarios about supply chain volatility, ultimately allowing CooperVision to make more informed decisions, improve customer service levels, and optimize capacity utilization.

Vice President of CooperVision's Global Supply Chain, Jose Bonilla, said, “Our ambition at CooperVision is to improve our planning processes with AI technology so we can make data-driven decisions and ultimately serve our customers better. Today’s supply chain challenges require us to think about how to best streamline our processes and end-to-end operations in a more holistic approach. By leveraging the o9 platform, we enable our teams to work more collaboratively and intuitively across different functions. We’re excited to partner with o9.”

Co-founder and CEO of o9, Chakri Gottemukkala, said, “We’re excited to help CooperVision with its strategic initiative to accelerate its supply chain operations with our state-of-the-art AI-powered platform. To navigate today’s supply chain challenges, it’s essential that companies work on breaking down departmental siloes and leverage real-time insights to make smarter decisions that ultimately leads to better service levels. We look forward to supporting CooperVision with its robust growth plans.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.