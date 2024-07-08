CareAtHome Medical Group, Partnering with Vesta Healthcare, Selected by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to Test Medicare Dementia Care Model

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, CareAtHome Medical Group announced they have been selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in a new Medicare alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers starting in July 2025. Under CMS’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, CareAtHome will be one of almost 400 participants building Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) across the country, working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their caregivers. They will partner with Vesta Healthcare, a leading healthcare services organization, and their network of home-based care providers to deliver the GUIDE program in 11 states.

“CMS is excited to partner with CareAtHome and Vesta Healthcare under the GUIDE Model,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “GUIDE is a new approach to how Medicare will pay for the care of people living with dementia. The GUIDE participants are envisioning new ways to support not only people living with dementia but also to reduce strain on the people who care for them so that more Americans can remain in their homes and communities, rather than in institutions.”

Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for essential supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or helpline; and certain respite services to support caregivers. People with dementia and their caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.

“We are proud to be part of this innovative new program from CMS to support patients with dementia and their caregivers. The additional resources and assistance for caregivers included in the GUIDE model will positively impact patients’ ability to manage their health and maintain independence from the comfort of home,” added Randy Klein, CEO of Vesta Healthcare. “Vesta Healthcare, in partnership with CareAtHome and our network of home care provider partners, are excited to deliver even more for patients and their caregivers to help alleviate the daily complexities of care and improve quality of life.”

Participation in the GUIDE Model will help people living with dementia, and their caregivers have access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care.

GUIDE Participants represent a wide range of health care providers, including small-group physician practices, community-based organizations, health systems, hospice agencies, and other practices.

This model delivers on a promise in the Biden Administration’s Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers and aligns with the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease.

For more information on CMS’ GUIDE Model, please visit https://www.cms.gov/priorities/innovation/innovation-models/guide.

About Vesta Healthcare

Vesta Healthcare is a leader in providing innovative, home-based healthcare solutions. Vesta Healthcare partners with healthcare organizations to deliver comprehensive support and real-time interventions for elderly patients and those with significant healthcare needs, using proprietary technology to enhance care delivery and patient outcomes.

About CareAtHome PC

CareAtHome Medical Group is a national independent medical group that provides clinical care via telemedicine to patients with chronic conditions and home-based care needs. CareAtHome’s team of Doctors, Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Health Coaches, and Care Coordinators are available 24/7 to Medicare and Medicaid-eligible patients.

