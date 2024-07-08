Sodexo Partners with White House Chef and Army Combat Trainer Andre Rush to Provide 27M Meals Annually to Servicewomen and Men Nationwide

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sodexo, the nation’s largest federal foodservice contractor, proudly announces the company’s partnership with Chef Andre Rush, former White House chef for multiple administrations, bestselling author, award-winning Olympic chef, and U.S. veteran among other accolades. Through this partnership, Sodexo will benefit from Chef Rush’s culinary expertise alongside his special interest in supporting servicemen and women’s mental and physical well-being – to innovate and elevate menus across Sodexo’s government services.

“One of my primary goals – and something that’s been evident in both my journey in the military and as a chef – is making a meaningful impact,” said Chef Andre Rush. “Sodexo proudly serves servicewomen and men across the U.S. as the largest federal foodservice contractor. I’m thrilled to lend my expertise to Sodexo, ultimately touching lives – and notably those serving our country – from coast to coast.”

Touting significant military and culinary achievements – including training over 10,000 troops in culinary arts and serving as a combat trainer, qualifying over 1,000 service members and civilians in hand-to-hand combat – Chef Rush is a devout advocate for veterans’ well-being. This led to the launch of his nonprofit, 2222 Inc., in tandem with his various culinary ventures.

“It’s a privilege to partner with Chef Andre Rush, a truly iconic chef blending culinary excellence with experience in military service. Chef Rush's dedication extends beyond meeting physical needs; he holds a profound passion for mental health and well-being, which is especially crucial for those in service,” said Brett Ladd, CEO, Government, Sodexo U.S. “The partnership between Sodexo and Chef Rush exemplifies a shared goal of making a meaningful impact.”

Sodexo serves 160 military and U.S. Federal Government locations in 28 states. With a commitment to improving Quality of Life and making a positive impact, Sodexo creates solutions for everything from dining and nutrition to facilities management and rehabilitative services for U.S. government and military organizations.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global Fortune 500 company with a presence in 45 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food service and valued experiences, in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Additionally, the company indirectly supports additional jobs through its annual purchases of goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social, and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.