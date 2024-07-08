IHI Power Services Corp. Inks Two Asset Management Deals With Doral Renewables

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHI Power Services Corp. (IPSC), a leading provider of O&M, asset management, remote operations, and compliance services to power generation and other energy industries across the U.S., has been tapped by Doral Renewables LLC (Doral) to provide asset management services for two major renewable projects—Mammoth North Solar Project, a 400 MW generation facility located in Starke County, Ind. and Great Bend Solar Project, a 48 MW plant in Meigs County, Ohio.

The Mammoth North Solar Project, scheduled for commercial operation in Q3 2024, is the first phase of Doral’s Mammoth Solar Project. When completed, the Mammoth Solar Project will generate a staggering 1.3 GW of power—enough clean energy to support approximately 275,000 homes. One of the largest solar developments in the country, this $1.5 billion project is segmented into four phases: Mammoth North Solar, followed by Mammoth South Solar and Mammoth Central Solar I & II, which are expected to enter full construction in Q1 of 2025.

Doral’s Great Bend Solar Project will also break ground this year and is expected to be online by the end of 2025, bringing an additional $400,000 in annual tax revenues, ample new job creation and economic growth to support local businesses and the Meigs County community as a whole.

“Doral Renewables’ trust in IPSC to support its Mammoth North and Great Bend solar projects underscores our proven ability to deliver the highest level of asset management—a service offering that we’ve been intentional in prioritizing and building out in recent years,” said John Keller, CEO of IPSC. “Our expertise in optimizing renewable assets aligns perfectly with Doral’s vision of fostering sustainable communities and we are eager to contribute to the success of one of the largest solar projects in the United States while further reinforcing our commitment to excellence in the clean energy sector.”

A leader in the renewables space, Doral is currently developing over 13 GW of solar and storage projects across the country, with over $2.5 billion in long-term wholesale power purchase agreements already in place.

“IPSC’s asset management team has consistently delivered outstanding results, making them a valued and enduring partner in our renewable energy endeavors,” added Amit Nadkarni, Vice President of Project Management at Doral Renewables. “Their support has been beneficial in helping us carry out our vision to empower communities by creating a more sustainable future and this partnership reflects our full confidence in the organization’s ability to strengthen our development initiatives.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.ihipower.com/ and https://doral-llc.com/.

About IPSC: IHI Power Services Corp.’s (IPSC) parent company, IHI Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan, is a heavy industrial manufacturing and services company with a proud heritage that dates back to 1853. IPSC, IHI Corporation’s largest U.S. company with 600+ employees, provides operations, maintenance, asset management, remote operations, compliance and support services to the U.S. power generation, in addition to other energy industries. The IPSC team of energy professionals delivers value-added services based on expertise gained through years of hands-on experience in the power generation industry. IPSC delivers its services on the foundation of minimizing operational risks, capturing market opportunities, and maximizing asset value while maintaining a safe work setting that is environmentally compliant. That foundation assures the success of every project we operate and manage.

For more information visit: www.ihipower.com and follow IPSC on LinkedIn.

About Doral Renewables: Doral Renewables is a Philadelphia-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets, operating all over the United States. It has a solar and storage development portfolio of over 13 GW, including 1.3 GW under construction, and is operating in 18 states and across 9 electricity markets. Doral Renewables has over $2.5 billion in long-term wholesale power purchase agreements with U.S. customers. The company has a global management and leadership that includes the Doral Group, Migdal Group and Clean Air Generation, with further financial backing from Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO).

For more information, visit https://doral-llc.com/.