Zapata AI and D-Wave Quantum Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate Development and Delivery of Generative AI Platforms

BOSTON & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (“Zapata AI”) (Nasdaq: ZPTA), a leader in Industrial Generative AI software solutions, and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced a significant expansion to their joint commercial partnership, designed to accelerate the development and delivery of integrated quantum and generative AI solutions in D‑Wave’s Leap cloud platform. The new agreement leverages Zapata’s proprietary Universal Generative AI software for rapid development and builds upon D-Wave’s Leap™ real‑time quantum cloud service to support quantum, hybrid quantum, and classical AI solutions. The joint development work will focus on improved and more energy efficient model training, more performant models, and the synergistic use of Generative AI and quantum optimization.

“We are pleased to expand our go-to-market and technology partnership with a visionary leader in quantum computing, and to deepen the strategic collaboration between our teams,” said Christopher Savoie, CEO and co-founder of Zapata AI. “In addition to the business value we’re delivering to customers through our Universal Generative AI solutions, which combine time-series data computational models and large language model (LLM) optimization, this agreement also enables Zapata to provide the precious compute capacity which enterprises are so desperate for as they deepen their investment in generative AI applications to solve complex business problems.”

The expanded partnership comes as quantum computing is beginning to demonstrate how it could enable more accurate and efficient AI model training, as well as leveraging the predictive capabilities of AI to deliver better-optimized business processes. Quantum computing stands to supercharge AI for certain enterprise use cases and drive sustainability, lower cost, and operational efficiency. This means quantum computing could help boost AI advancement for complex, massively scaled computational models, deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision – without consuming enormous amounts of energy.

“Our strategic relationship with Zapata AI brings us another step closer to delivering to our customers the transformative combined power of Universal Generative AI and quantum computing in a single cloud platform,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “Zapata AI has been pioneering quantum-based generative modeling for over five years, well before generative AI stole headlines and became a mainstream enterprise priority. We are excited to deepen our partnership with Zapata and leverage their industry-leading algorithmic capabilities and scientific expertise to bring a quantum-enabled generative AI platform to market.”

The commercial expansion includes a one-year Enterprise subscription license to Orquestra®, Zapata AI’s robust software development and collaboration platform for building and deploying Universal Generative AI applications at scale, along with Enterprise Solutions support for use case research, prototype configuration, and application piloting.

About Zapata AI

Zapata AI (Nasdaq: ZPTA) is the Industrial Generative AI company, revolutionizing how enterprises solve complex operational challenges with its powerful suite of generative AI software applications and its cutting-edge Orquestra® platform. By combining time series data and text-based computational models and custom software applications to power industrial-scale solutions, Zapata AI enables enterprises and government entities to drive growth, operational efficiency, and critical business insights. With Zapata’s proprietary enterprise and scientific solutions, and the Orquestra® platform, Zapata AI is accelerating Generative AI’s impact across industries by delivering products which are higher performing, less costly, more accurate and expressive than current, classical approaches to AI. The Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices around the world.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology has been used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Forward-Looking Statements

