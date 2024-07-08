Washington Freedom of Major League Cricket Announces Verizon as Team Sponsor for 2024 Season

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Major League Cricket’s Washington Freedom and Verizon are pleased to announce a partnership that will see the nation’s leading telecommunications company become a team sponsor for the upcoming 2024 Major League Cricket season beginning in early July. This partnership brings together two innovative organizations with shared values and a joint commitment to excellence, teamwork and community engagement.

Cricket is the second most watched sport in the world with an estimated 2.5 billion global fans and is rapidly expanding in the United States. The U.S. is hosting the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup in partnership with the West Indies in June of 2024, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will feature cricket for the first time since the 1900 Olympics.

The Washington Freedom play in Major League Cricket (MLC), a professional Twenty20 (T20) cricket league. MLC began play on July 13, 2023, with six teams representing major US cities. The inaugural season saw more than 70,000 fans in attendance throughout an 18-day tournament that was broadcast to 87 countries worldwide. The upcoming 2024 season is set to begin on July 5th, just a few days after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

" Verizon is a long-time leader in innovation and is one of the most recognized and respected brands in the world. We are thrilled to have Verizon as a sponsor for the Washington Freedom in the second season of Major League Cricket,” said Sanjay Govil, owner of the Washington Freedom. “ We look forward to another successful campaign in the upcoming season, and we are excited to have Verizon as part of the team.”

“ We’re excited to be on the ground floor of the growing cricket movement in the United States, and specifically in Washington, D.C., through our partnership with the Washington Freedom," said Chris Flood, Atlantic North Market President at Verizon. “ We look forward to connecting with their dynamic and growing fan base, both on and off the cricket field, and we are incredibly proud to work with an organization that values innovation, teamwork and community engagement as much as we do."

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Branding Integration: Verizon’s logo will be featured on team helmets and caps, bringing visibility to a worldwide audience during games and events.

Year-Round Community Initiatives: The collaboration will extend beyond the field and cricket season, with joint participation in Washington, D.C.-based community events, cultural festivities, concerts, and programs.

About Washington Freedom

The Washington Freedom is a Major League Cricket team and the first professional cricket team to represent Washington, D.C. The team has partnered with Australia’s Cricket New South Wales, one of the world’s leading cricket entities. The team is owned by Sanjay Govil, an Indian-born American entrepreneur, who has a passionate belief in sport's ability to unite and inspire. Learn more at www.washingtonfreedom.com.

About Verizon Wireless

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

