Syngenta and Intrinsyx Bio to Offer New Biological Solution to Boost Crops’ Nutrient Use Efficiency

BASEL, Switzerland & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syngenta Biologicals, a leader in cutting-edge agricultural biological solutions and Intrinsyx Bio, a Silicon Valley biotech company that promotes sustainable agriculture, today announced a collaboration to bring a novel biological solution to agricultural markets globally.

The collaboration will boost farmers’ access to a custom selection of Intrinsyx Bio’s proprietary endophyte formulations. Endophytes – small microorganisms that colonize in plants – fix atmospheric nitrogen directly into the plant, increasing the availability and uptake of key nutrients such as phosphorus and micronutrients that are important for plant health. This reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers, offering farmers greater flexibility in their nutrient management strategies while lowering the environmental impact of farming. Formulations will be offered as seed treatment and foliar application in key agricultural crops.

“This collaboration reflects Syngenta’s commitment to transforming the future of agriculture, with innovations that improve the sustainability of farming,” said Jonathan Brown, Global Head of Syngenta Biologicals and Seedcare. “We’re particularly excited to offer a broad range of formulations that will help farmers take the care of young plants to the next level, while protecting the health of their soil.”

“This agreement represents another opportunity to expand the reach of our ‘biology that works.’ Partnering with Syngenta allows farmers around the world to benefit from endophytes proven mode of action and extensive field testing that improves nutrient use efficiency and increases crop yields,” said Greg Thompson, CEO of Intrinsyx Bio.

Syngenta has been investing significantly in strengthening its portfolio of biological solutions for both plant and seed health. Since its acquisition of Valagro in 2020, it has continued to invest heavily in research and development, while expanding its portfolio of cutting-edge biological solutions through various commercial and research collaborations. These efforts also reflect Syngenta’s commitment to helping agriculture achieve higher yields with lower environmental impact – a core pillar of Syngenta Group’s Sustainability Priorities.

About Syngenta Crop Protection

Syngenta Crop Protection is a leader in agricultural innovation, bringing breakthrough technologies and solutions that enable farmers to grow productively and sustainably. We offer a leading portfolio of crop protection solutions for plant and soil health, as well as digital solutions that transform the decision-making capabilities of farmers. Our 18,300 employees serve to advance agriculture in more than 90 countries around the world. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and is part of the Syngenta Group. Follow us on X (@Syngenta, @SyngentaUS), and on LinkedIn.

About Intrinsyx Bio

Intrinsyx Bio is a Silicon Valley biotech company that partners with the world’s leading global agricultural companies to promote sustainable agriculture and deliver biology that works. Through the use of naturally occurring endophytes, Intrinsyx Bio enables farmers to improve nutrient uptake, enhance plant health, and increase crop yields while reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers. www.intrinsyxbio.com

Syngenta’s Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as ‘expect’, ‘would’, ‘will’, ‘potential’, ‘plans’, ‘prospects’, ‘estimated’, ‘aiming’, ‘on track’ and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2024 Syngenta. Rosentalstrasse 67, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.